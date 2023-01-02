My personal Ex Says He Is Done with Myself. How come He Keep Talking to Me?

Reader matter:

My ex is actually an on-again, off-again fan just who says he’s “done” with me. Yet he stops by my personal workplace working almost every time to inquire of some lame question or kid me personally about something. Outside work he’ll maybe not answer any texts or e-mail, so I cannot send them anymore. Unfortunately, I favor him in which he understands it.

If he’s got given up on united states, how come the guy check out my workplace? If they haven’t, exactly why will the guy not chat to me beyond work?

-Lucinda (New York)

Dr. Wendy Walsh’s Response:

Dear Lucinda:

Your ex partner is actually affixed but not ready to take time to invest in a relationship with you.

His check-ins in the office are made to assist him maintain contact with both you and possibly even maintain the intimate doors open. But he’s got made it clear he doesn’t want a relationship any longer. He’s said that.

These mixed communications and flirting are probably driving you apples, and that means you’ve reached end up being the anyone to assemble borders.

When he stops by your workplace, be extremely busy and distracted. Move out in the space if you can. And, first and foremost, do not have sex with him!

My personal hunch: they are providing you untrue wish because the guy desires have the ability to have on-again intercourse sometimes.

