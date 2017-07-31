Child Care Council Receives NAFCC Award for Increasing Number of Latino Providers

By Staff –

The National Association for Family Child Care (NAFCC) has recently presented its Accreditation Facilitation Project of the Year award to the Child Care Council for successfully helping nine Latino child care providers earn their Child Development Associate degrees, and for developing high quality programs that have earned them NAFCC accreditation.

The program’s results have increased the number of accredited family child care providers in Rochester by 900 percent.

“All of us at Child Care Council are extremely proud to receive this national recognition,” Barbara-Ann Mattle, CEO of the Child Care Council, stated. “This award is a testament not only to our talented Latino services team, but to all of our council staff for the work they do, each and every day, to help child care providers expand their education, and enhance the quality of their work with young children. It is our hope that it will also encourage other communities to embrace this quality initiative as a path to the top of their state quality rating systems for family child care providers.”

In addition, “This award recognizes Child Care Council for the success of this project, but it also highlights the heart displayed by council leadership and staff to have a positive impact on providers’ lives,” Dawn Cramer, accreditation operations manager at NAFCC, stated.

Founded in 1972, the Child Care Council is a comprehensive parent-referral, adult-education and community-resource agency working to improve the quality of child care.

Visit childcarecouncil.com for additional information regarding the group, and https://www.nafcc.org/ for additional information regarding the NAFCC.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.