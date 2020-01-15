Hispanics are Nearly One-Third of New RFD Recruits

The Rochester Fire Department announced that its current recruit class has the highest percentage of minorities of any class in the history of the department.

Of the 31 recruits, 10 are Hispanic. There are 13 African-Americans and one Asian/Pacific Islander.

Two of the 31 are women, one of whom is Hispanic.

The percentage of minorities, not counting females, is 77%.

The class began training Jan. 6.

Recruits go through 11 weeks of EMT training and 18 weeks of fire training, totaling more than 1,000 hours.

The recruits are expected to graduate in late July. On average, 85% to 100% of recruits who enter the academy complete the training, according to the Rochester Fire Department.