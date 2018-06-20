New Bill Proposed by Freedom Caucus Chair to Stop Trump Law Separating Children From Parents at Border

Freedom Caucus Mark Meadows introduced new legislation on Tuesday that might end the separation of immigrant families at the border if passed. He proposed the bill while the White House tries to contain the fallout from this controversial “zero tolerance” policy.

So far, more than 2,000 immigrant children have been separated from their parents at the southern border. The Meadows bill would allow children to be detained with their parents after they crossed into this country.

This bill would also make it more difficult for foreign people to seek asylum in the United States, which has been a top priority for the conservative party for several months now. This legislation of the bill might stop Democrats from backing it up, though.

“We need to better enforce our immigration laws, but we can do so while keeping parents and children together. I believe my bill will help do that,” said Meadows, who visited the White House earlier on Monday.

Immigrants from Mexico are willing to move hundreds if not thousands of miles to seek asylum in the United States, and that could get harder if this new bill is passed.

The bill from Meadows is looking to crack down on “asylum fraud”, stopping families from taking advantage of the asylum laws in the United States. The bill would also treat unaccompanied minors from Mexico the same as minors from other foreign countries that do not border the United States.

“U.S. border officials need better tools to control the system, keep out violent criminals, and identify those who may be seeking to illegitimately take advantage of our asylum laws,” Meadows said. “By cutting down on asylum fraud, we can keep families together without running a greater risk of traffickers or violent criminals using children to take advantage of the rules.”