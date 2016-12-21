New Data Reveals Half of Rochester City Students Are Living in Poverty

By Staff

According to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly half of the children enrolled in the Rochester City School District are currently living in poverty. Despite money from the state to help families move forward, the city is still seeing increases in the poverty rate.

Although data revealed a decrease in overall poverty rates from 33.8% to 33.5%, there was an increase in the rate of extreme poverty. People living in extreme poverty are those with incomes at less than half of the federal poverty line. This percentage increased from 16.4% to 17%. The City of Rochester Mayor’s Office of Innovation collected statistics in partnership with the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) and ACT Rochester based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

