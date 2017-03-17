New iPhone Will Still Have Lightning Port, Apple Officials Report

According to top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will not be changing the Lightning connector for the USB Type-C connector on the next iteration of the iPhone after all. It’s the latest iteration of the modified USB charging port for the phone, and customers were concerned that the company was planning to change it once more.

The USB 2.0 specification was released in 2000 and increased the amount of bandwidth available in the device, but Apple’s lightning port has become known for even better speed and charging capabilities. However, the increased efficiency comes with a controversial trade off — Apple’s iPhones aren’t compatible with standard chargers or USB connectors.

A recent report by The Wall Street Journal claimed that the mobile tech giant was planning to trash the lightning port, which had customers worried about the future of their smart devices.

The company certainly hasn’t hesitated to ditch a charging cable before. In fact, when the Lightning connector replaced the traditional 30-pin dock in 2012 in conjunction with the iPhone 5, people found themselves in a similar situation of worry and frustration.

But the future may hold something even more exciting than a simple charging cable for iPhone users. Apple appears to be committed to a totally wireless future, as the company has just joined the Wireless Power Consortium. Rumors of a wireless iPhone 8 have been circulating for awhile now, and the company’s recent commitment to wireless power seems to be another big hint in that direction.

“Apple is an active member of many standards development organizations, as both a leader and contributor,” the company said in a public statement. “Apple is joining the Wireless Power Consortium to be able to participate and contribute ideas to the open, collaborative development of future wireless charging standards.”

The world’s most profitable company certainly has the resources available to do this. The circuit boards inside their phones and other devices are already produced at a rapid rate and in mass quantities. Automated assembly lines can place and solder 50,000 parts or more per hour, which is exactly the kind of tech available to a company as large as Apple. It seems as though nothing is impossible for the tech giant, unless you want to connect your iPhone to a standard USB charger.

A new report further confirms that Apple is working with Broadcom to develop the much-anticipated wireless charging method. Apple has made it a point to communicate to customers that its membership in the Wireless Power Consortium is one of many to “standards development organizations.”

Whether the wireless charging method debuts with the iPhone 8 or not, it’s certain that Apple customers have a lot to look forward to.