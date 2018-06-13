New Program Aims to Register 1 Million New Voters By 2020: Voto Latino

In just two short years, Voto Latino wants to register one million new voters. Voto Latino is a group committed to empowering and engaging Latinos in politics. The roll-out for the new campaign comes shortly after the group adds three new members, including former Housing Sec. Julian Castro, who is hoping for a presidential bid of his own for 2020.

The other two joining the group are Sonal Shah and Brian Stansbury. Shah ran the White House Office of Social Innovation and Civic Participation under President Barack Obama, and Stansbury is a lawyer based in Washington D.C. whose firm has promised to serve as pro bono counsel for Voto Latino.

Their new campaign is called Somos Mas, which translates to We Are More. They are planning to focus on seven main states, including Texas, Florida, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona, and California. They will target 27 college campuses on their journey. They also plan to digitally target Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

“I gently remind people that once Latinos register, their chance of coming out to vote is 80 percent,” said María Teresa Kumar, Voto Latino’s president and CEO. “The game is going to be played in seven states.”

The group is planning to spend around $7 million, and $4 million has been identified thus far. Kumar pointed out that there will be roughly 12 million new young voters by their target year of 2020, and two-thirds of them are people of color. She also points out that 60% of Latinos are under the age of 33. Millennials are predicted to spend $1.4 trillion on travel every year by 2020. Let’s hope that this age group cares as much about voting as they do about travel, and 2020 will be a great year all around.

“For the next three years, Voto Latino is going back to basics to enfranchize young American Latinos so they can fully participate in our democracy at the ballot box,” Castro said.

