New Waterfront Urban Park Project Underway on Genesee River

Construction is underway on a new urban waterfront park project in the heart of downtown Rochester. Crews have been working on the east bank of the Genesee River in order to start this project.

The piece of property is adjacent to South Avenue and behind Dinosaur BBQ. City officials report that when finished, the vacant site will be titled Erie Harbor Park. The location has been praised by many residents, as it will provide stunning views of the river, the Court Street Dam, and the Court Street Bridge.

The New York State Division of Coastal Resources is funding the new park project as part of the Environmental Protection Fund. The project consists of several phases, the first of which is to clean the site and perform basic landscaping such as seeding and planting trees. Crews are in the process of preparing the site for seeding.

Once the cleanup and basic landscaping are complete, a 20-foot wide pedestrian walkway and 200-foot pedestrian bridge will be constructed and furnished with park benches.

Though commercial development has been in the Rochester spotlight lately, the city has been seeing a fair amount of changes in the residential real estate market, thanks in large part to the millennials entering the field.

Agents have said that millennials are valuable and have found great success in the Rochester real estate market because there’s a high demand for their “know how.” In addition, the demand for 24/7 information has given millennials a competitive edge as they are more adept at immediate responses.

Susan Glenz, 33, explained that for millennials, “information on demand is a huge piece of the puzzle.” Glenz and her team use social media outlets, including Snapchat, to help create a more modern business. She still networks through traditional means such as lunches, but said the social media aspect has really helped put her business out there.

Danielle Riley, another millennial in the real estate field, said that the key is remembering that “you can’t treat people as dollar signs.” Safe to say the demand for millennial expertise in real estate is creating a higher demand for Rochester homes.

The global construction market is priced at approximately $145.5 billion, but Rochester is certainly seeing its share of construction boom coming into 2017.