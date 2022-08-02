New Women’s Residential Treatment Facility in Rochester

In the Community: From Governor Kathy Hochul Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham

Dr. Chinazo Cunningham Photo from https://oasas.ny.gov/

Barrington House Facility Will Offer Care for Addiction, with Space for Children to Stay with Mothers who are Receiving Treatment

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) today announced the opening of the new Barrington House Facility in Rochester, operated by Catholic Charities Family and Community Services. This new facility will increase the capacity for the program from 11 individuals to 23, with additional space for five children to stay with their mothers who are receiving treatment. OASAS contributed $4.8 million to support this project.

“Women have unique needs when it comes to addiction treatment, and many also face barriers when seeking the services they need,” OASAS Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham said. “This facility will help eliminate one of those barriers by allowing women to have their children stay with them and will keep families together during a difficult time.”

Barrington House is the only community residential facility in the Finger Lakes region that offers the opportunity for women to have their children stay with them. The program is designed with a trauma-informed approach to addiction care, and offers on-site counseling, as well as linkages to care through other programs and support services.

Barrington House is located at 385 East Ridge Rd. in Rochester.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this critical service – the first of its kind in Monroe County – with the support of our funding partners and elected officials who recognize how necessary it is to do this work in a person-centered environment,” said Lori VanAuken, President and CEO of Catholic Charities Family and Community Services. “The women living at Barrington House will be getting the compassionate support of our dedicated and experienced staff as they pursue their recovery while receiving assistance in developing positive parenting and other life skills that will help shape brighter futures for themselves and their children.”

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.

If you, or a loved one, have experienced insurance obstacles related to treatment or need help filing an appeal for a denied claim, contact the CHAMP helpline by phone at 888-614-5400 or email at ombuds@oasas.ny.gov