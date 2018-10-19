New York State Police Make An Arrest In Limo Crash That Killed 20

The deadliest transportation accident in the United States in nine years took place on Oct. 6 in Schoharie, New York, just under an hour west of Albany. The accident involved a 2001 Ford Excursion limousine that killed all 18 people in the limo and two pedestrians.

The crash occurred when the limousine drove through a stop sign and hit an unoccupied, parked car at the Apple Barrel Country Store. According to local resident Bill Waterson, the door panels and various parts of the limousine were covered in blood and strewn across the ground. As of 2010, total property damages from car accidents came in at $76.1 billion, making up 31% of all economic costs. In this

Click HERE to read the full story from our sister site, Minority Reporter