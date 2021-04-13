New York’s Marijuana Economy Could Help Black and Latinx Communities

The State of New York legalized recreational marijuana for people aged 21 and older last month, and industry experts expect to see major growth in the state economy as a result. Experts predict the marijuana industry could bring in up to $4.2 billion in annual revenue.

While new marijuana business taxes and the new industry’s revenue are sure to help the state, Governor Andrew Cuomo aims to use revenue from the taxes to support marginalized communities disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.

Cuomo says the new legislation will strive to provide justice for long-marginalized communities, namely Black and Latinx communities, which made up 94% of marijuana-related arrests in New York in 2020 despite white New Yorkers using marijuana more frequently than any other group. According to a health department survey, up to 24% of white New York City residents use marijuana recreationally compared to 14% of Black residents and 12% of Latinx residents.

Marijuana legalization may help to establish safety guards for the public, Cuomo says.

How does the legislation aim to help marginalized communities?

According to CNBC, New York State aims to place a 9% state tax on marijuana products and a 4% local tax. An additional potency tax of 3 cents per milligram of THC will also be placed on products. From taxes alone, Cuomo’s office expects annual revenue of $350,000 million a year once the marijuana industry is established fully in the state. Up to 40% of that money will be reinvested into the state’s communities of color and 50% of adult-use licenses will be provided to social equity applicants.

New York’s social equity program, also a part of the bill, will assist those who have been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs. The bill also creates programs that will provide grants and loans to small Black and Latinx farmers who may be interested in participating in the new industry. Additionally, the bill will expunge certain marijuana-related convictions, which would clear the criminal records of tens of thousands of people, CNBC reports.

How will legalization impact Rochester?

The legalization of marijuana in New York State is already exciting many Rochesterian entrepreneurs. According to Steve VanDerWalle, CEO of Tiva CBD, marijuana legalization could definitely help the state’s struggling finances. Up to 16% of the Rochester population lives in extreme poverty and many communities in the Rochester area have been affected by the war on drugs and marijuana enforcement. With the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act’s new equity programs, Rochesterians could get a leg up in the new industry.

Additionally, the area could see more population growth. Approximately 35.5 million Americans move every year, and, according to Forbes Magazine, Rochester is the seventh fastest-growing city in the United States. Because New York State has one of the three biggest wine regions in the world, the area would also be ideal for agricultural hemp and cannabis growth.

Ecommerce is currently the industry standard for marijuana retailers. There are 1.8 billion websites operating at the same time every day and 22% of users use web apps. Rochesterian entrepreneurs could potentially work in the city or even at home while outsourcing their product supply elsewhere in the state.

Mayor Lovely Warren says, with the legalization of marijuana, Rochester has the ability to create legislation that would benefit locals. In particular, Rochester could use money from the new industry to provide reparations for Rochester families disproportionately impacted by marijuana law enforcement by establishing universal basic incomes and other benefits.