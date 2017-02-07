Study: Benchmarks for Weight-Management Not Being Met in Latino Kids

By Staff

According to the Medica Research Institute in Minneapolis, benchmarks for weight-management in Latino kids are not being met at primary-care visits.

Researchers studied provider-patient communication and electronic medical records for overweight or obese Latino kids from ages six to 12, and found that referrals for nutrition/weight management and recommended laboratory testing benchmarks had not been communicated or documented at 42 percent of primary-care doctor visits.

In addition, benchmarks were communicated but not documented, or documented but not communicated, in up to 20 percent of those visits, the report found.

“Improved communication with families regarding healthy weight and weight-related risks could help promote healthy lifestyle changes in overweight children,” Glenn Flores, the chair of health policy research at the institute, and senior author of the study, stated. “Enhanced communication and documentation of quality benchmarks for weight management shows promise in achieving higher quality in the care of overweight children in primary care.”

Visit http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/2333794X16685190 for additional information regarding the study.

