News & Events

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce

150 State Street, Suite 400, Rochester, NY 14614-1308

(585) 244-1800

Rochester Chamber website

Policy Matters: Meet Your State Legislators May 25

Join us for a networking reception with the Rochester and Finger Lakes region’s New York State Senate and Assembly members at the Genesee Valley Club. With the legislative session scheduled to end in mid-June, this event gives you a chance to meet your state representatives and discuss issues of interest.

Pack Your Bags, We’re Going to China

Rochester Chamber is pleased to offer the entire community an opportunity to take a cultural adventure trip to China October 6-14.

The “Snow White Syndrome” June 7

Envy is a powerful emotion that can cause significantly destructive behavior and hamper the success of an organization. The Evil Queen was so envious of Snow White that she would stop at nothing to bring her down. Is there someone in your life not allowing you to reach your full potential?

Re: Generation – Empowering Rochester’s Future Leaders June 15

Rochester Chamber Night with the Rochester Rhinos June 23