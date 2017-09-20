News & Events

ATHENA Awards Nominations Due Sept. 29

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Women’s Council affiliate have issued a call for nominations for the 2018 ATHENA Awards including the ATHENA Award, the ATHENA Young Professional Award, and the ATHENA Organizational Award, which will be presented at the 32nd annual ATHENA Awards dinner January 25, 2018.

Speed Networking at RPM Raceway Sept. 21

Break free from conventional networking and maximize your time meeting like-minded business people – one handshake at a time with Speed Networking. Participants sit down for three minute mini-meetings for an exciting combination of shameless self-promotion and forming new relationships while swapping business cards.