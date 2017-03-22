News & Events

Connecting You to the Business Community

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is the connection to the people, information, and expertise your business needs to grow. Rochester Chamber connects directly to you through our publications like Voice of Business newsletter and our weekly News and Events email. We keep you up-to-date in real time through social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Seligman, Duffy Call for Continuation of Regional Economic Development Councils

University of Rochester President and CEO Joel Seligman and Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy recently wrote an open letter encouraging the New York State Legislature to continue the Regional Economic Development Councils.

Call for Entries: 31st Annual Rochester Chamber Top 100

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and KPMG LLP have issued a call for entries and sponsors for the Rochester Chamber Top 100 program. Recognizing Rochester’s reputation as a region of innovation spurred by a strong entrepreneurial spirit, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and KPMG present the Rochester Chamber Top 100 program to honor the fastest-growing privately owned companies.

