Nominations open for the 12th Annual Reshaping Rochester Awards

In the Community: From the Community Design Center Rochester

Logo from https://cdcrochester.org/awards.html

The Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes regions continue to experience a period of redevelopment, transformation, and renewal. Help honor the architects, activists, designers, and builders who are working to make your community more healthy, sustainable, and vibrant during a time of change.

The Community Design Center Rochester (CDCR) is asking the public to submit nominations for its 12th Annual Reshaping Rochester Awards June 15 through September 16, 2022.

The awards given will recognize exemplary projects and initiatives in the nine-county region that make a positive impact on people, neighborhoods, and communities. Awardees will be announced at the 12th Annual Awards Ceremony on November 16.

CDCR seeks public nominations for the following awards:

Award for Activism: Established in honor of longtime Rochester activist and philanthropist Betty

Strasenburgh, this award recognizes civic spirit, persistence, and determination in turning a

vision into reality.

Judges will consider:

Passion, endurance, and advocacy to advance a project that impacts the built environment

Achievements that have made a categorical change in a place

Engagement of community members who inspired, or could inspire, continued progress

Award for Design: This award honors late architect Robert Macon’s contributions to the Rochester area. Bob is remembered for his civic contributions and transformative projects that spanned a 30-year career. Eligible projects may be new designs or reuses of existing structures completed in the past five years. Awards will be given for large, medium, and small projects as determined by budget.

Judges will consider:

Excellence in a building or structure that has solved a design problem in a distinctive way

Extent to which the completed project demonstrates enduring and notable design

Success in integrating the completed project into a community’s context

Extent to which the completed project benefits or contributes to the public realm

Please visit CDCRochester.org/awards.html to find nomination forms, review past recipients, and see the sponsors who make this program possible.

For more information, contact (585) 271-0520 or admin@CDCRochester.org.

Reshaping Rochester is made possible through the generous support of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. For a complete list of sponsors, please visit our website www.CDCRochester.org.

CDCR is the Rochester region’s only non-profit, citizen-driven organization dedicated to promoting the creation of vibrant, equitable, and resilient communities. Its design professionals, planners, and citizens serve as a collaborative resource providing design guidance and recommendations. CDCR organizes the Annual Reshaping Rochester Lecture Series and Awards.