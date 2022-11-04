Nos destrozaron las radios y los televisores

It destroyed our radios and you may televisions to exit you rather than images, in the place of men and women maudlin music you to definitely lulled the past to bed back as soon as we nevertheless felt inside trains from the seaside, within ranch where Laura transmitted this lady whole milk churns to the river to meet up with this new prince into horseback, kissing this new stamping steed to your mouth like in Gwendolyns backyard, quit as to the it titled like. They made all of us spend nights understanding Barthes and you can Derrida up until words appeared undone in our hands and absolutely nothing had more value than what it possess got but never performed as if claims as well as the prior have been one and also the exact same. Our very own sight beheld merely despair. Our ears read only strident, shrieked conditions. No-one wanted to wake up you. It rejected you the newest orchards, the brand new metropolitan areas that have pubs and you will carriages, the new calmness from cemeteries, the newest hearses radiant in the sunshine, thoughts much more likely up until the lifeless and also at brand new hour of one’s Angelus, the enjoying in addition to drunkenness of grape compile, haylofts where someone fundamentally provided us the naked system additionally the disclosure produced us shout.

We could merely like inactive ladies, to your windows they searched naked and you may desolate, the most wonderful datingranking.net/tr/seekingarrangement-inceleme/ is the one whose body is shielded inside the off, a-dead child from the their breast

Laura was still a great virgin. The woman people not even weeping regarding the backyard. She greeted the brand new staff of the Thetis anchored towards Lake Ouse, she traversed the undulating profile of your slopes from Sussex, beauty engrossed from inside the beauty, up until in Newhaven she discover ocean mist, a furry give looking to the this lady feet, violating her in place of her understanding the like she no longer believed when you look at the, neither perform previously. All women expelled out of Paradise, condemned and abandoned, become prostitutes. Cannot humiliate the fresh new humiliated, end injuring the fresh dead, cannot profane beauty. The fresh Sistine Church is stuffed with graffiti, new pope has been pulled through the roads away from Rome, flogged of the males exactly who he very enjoyed and you can caressed. For the computers windowpanes i search for the lost title, he could be all of our recollections, it come back the past in order to all of us. Our mommy, a slut exactly who fled our home immediately following birthing me. She didnt such as for instance my face, they wasnt telegenic, cannot market detergent, happier certainly one of bubbles. She didnt should wreck this lady breasts. At night she emptied her milk to the toilet and that i was awoken because of the food cravings therefore the bad smell of this lady erect nipples.

And you can before get across they started the lady nude, protected within the blood where we love female really and also make united states avoid enjoying her or him

Now We search for Laura, but she passed away, crucified. Her virginity upset people. Until they given up you in this wilderness and this, regarding afar, appeared to be an unreal city, brand new Heaven where we need to not ever have believed. The brand new discover ground is actually full of the brand new rotting cadavers away from angels and you may, whenever an invisible give launched new doors, we heard the songs you to definitely hears in the Paradise however, discover no body, zero path to pursue, nothing to consider. I experienced to help you create my prior, which tale We produce once you understand it isn’t specific since confidence does not can be found. I create Laura and you can she flees. Doomed to creativity, cursed by the the girl, I skip in the event that end out of days can come, when dawns have a tendency to emerge contained in this frightening dark. I understand, because the I have just complete inventing it, Laura is perhaps all female, the lady pubic hair, the girl armpits, this lady right back in which lizards repose, the woman empty stare where in fact the sun sleeps. As i come back to the country, am i going to keep this in mind tale? Can i recall the individual that are mother, brand new violated lady, the desired lady, the new inhale away from beauty and that today denies myself forever? The latest intimidating commencement of Genesis, its worst vegetation?