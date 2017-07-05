NYPD Officer Fatally Shot While Sitting in Police Vehicle

By Staff –

New York Police Department Officer Miosotis Familia was fatally shot while sitting in her police vehicle in the Bronx on Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, former convicted-criminal Alexander Bonds walked up to Familia’s vehicle near the end of her shift on July 4, and shot the unsuspecting officer in the head.

Familia was mortally wounded as a result of the incident, and she later died at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Two officers, Sgt. Keith Bryan and Officer Joseph Ayala, pursued Bonds after the shooting, and killed him in a shootout after Bonds opened fire on the officers.

“This is absolutely an unprovoked attack,” NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill stated.

Bonds had been paroled in 2013 after committing a robbery in Syracuse, and he’d reportedly spoken critically of law enforcement on social media websites recently.

“Police officer Familia now joins the exclusive ranks of women who have heroically served and died in the line of duty,” president of the city’s Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association Patrick Lynch said in a statement. “We will keep her in our hearts and minds, as we do all of the women and men who have made ultimate sacrifice for the city they loved.”

NYPD officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu were victims of a similar incident that took place in Brooklyn in 2014. Ismaaiyl Brinsley fatally shot the two officers while they had been sitting in their patrol car, and Brinsley then shot himself, following the incident.

Familia had been a 12-year veteran of the force, and she was the mother of three children.

