Obama Ends Presidency With Fewer Deportations Than When He Began

President Obama is ending his final term with far fewer deportations than when he first took office — but if President-elect Trump keeps his promise, those figures may not stay low for long.

Although he was called by some the “deporter-in-chief” for the majority of his presidency, Obama managed to help decrease deportations from inside the country from 237,900 during the 2009 fiscal year to 65,300 removals during the 2016 fiscal year. The current rate is roughly one-fourth of the number of interior deportations during his first year as president.

The number of total deportations conducted by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement for 2016 stayed fairly constant from the year before. That number — 240,255 — includes those who try to cross the U.S. border illegally. More than half of the total number of deportations that took place between 2009 and 2016 originated in the border region. In all, ICE conducted 2.7 million deportations in that near-8-year span.

The decreased deportation rates overall reflect the current administration’s focus on removing those with criminal backgrounds. The dropping number of deportations can also be attributed to the fact that fewer people are trying to enter the country altogether. In 2000, nearly 1.7 million people tried to cross the border illegally and were apprehended by Border Patrol. In 2016, Border Patrol agents picked up only 408,900 individuals.

However, experts caution that these low numbers might not become the norm if the president-elect makes good on his pledge to deport millions of immigrants in the coming years. Local jurisdictions that formerly resisted working with ICE are more likely to cooperate now. Of the 25 jurisdictions that previous refused to help the outfit by holding suspected deportable immigrants, 21 are now willing to work with ICE. And despite the fact that 92% of those who were deported from within the interior of the U.S. in recent years have been convicted of a crime, Trump insists that he will find two or three million more “criminals” and deport them.

The Migration Policy Institute guesses that finding such a staggering number of criminal immigrants will prove difficult for the Trump administration. According to their estimates, there are around 820,000 undocumented immigrants with criminal records who currently live in the United States. And some of those offenses include things like traffic tickets. When you consider the fact that a recent survey revealed that up to 10,000 people may be wrongfully convicted of a serious crime every year in the U.S., it seems that Trump’s rhetoric just doesn’t hold up.

ICE already has questionable guidelines regarding the crimes it considers to be a priority for removal. Its top priority removal category includes those who have been convicted of illegal entry and reentry. Not only are these crimes non-violent, but it’s also unclear as to how and why these individuals are distinguished from other undocumented immigrants. Unfortunately, DHS officials declined to provide a list of other criminal offenses of which deported individuals were convicted.