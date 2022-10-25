One duplicate can be made for every single Elite Badge manager

Article 6 : Certain terms of sale applicable to Photo Folio Feedback

The present certain regards to purchases having Photo Folio Feedback use between your Organization des Rencontres Internationales de los angeles photographie d’Arles, SIRET 309 952 489 00032

E-send target : Mobile : +33(0)cuatro 90 96 76 06 – Facsimile : +33(0)4 90 44 94 39 Headquarters: 34 rue du Docteur Fanton BP 30096 – 13632 Arles Cedex – France

six.2.2. This new Relationship declines responsibility if your speech consists of a mistake or omission. New texts and you may photos describing Pictures Folio Remark is to possess indicative purposes simply as they are non-contractual.

6.dos.3. The fresh Purchaser could possibly get consult requisite to your characteristics and services out of Photographs Folio Comment at any time from the delivering an age-post so you’re able to otherwise getting in touch with +33(0)cuatro 90 96 76 06.

6.dos.5. When there is a blunder regarding method of getting a professional, brand new Purchaser might possibly be notified as soon as possible and you will provided a choice of cancelling your order and being refunded inside 30 (30) weeks after the consult date. Brand new Customer are certain to get the potential for interacting with another specialist readily available during the wanted months. In the event the a move was impossible, brand new Relationship reserves the legal right to cancel brand new Purchaser’s purchase and refund the brand new payment built-up.

Registration to own Pictures Folio Feedback was susceptible to the number of readily available towns and never definitively confirmed until following the membership setting and fee in full is obtained depending on the fee methods recommended on the internet site.

This new Pictures Folio Comment instructions given by the fresh Connection are the ones appearing on the website on the day from appointment by the Consumer

Unless of course if you don’t detailed regarding the Pictures Folio Review dysfunction towards the Website, the list of members was built-up throughout the buy one to payment was obtained. No subscription or booking can be produced by the mobile.

Pursuant to help you article L. 121-twenty eight of one’s Consumer Password, a photo Folio Remark booking can’t be refunded. Although not, brand new Association tend to invest in exchange or terminate a photograph Folio Review reservation in case the consult is created within this 14 (14) pursuing the big date out-of pick. This new demand have to be e-mailed in order to

The amount reduced could be refunded if a termination is done before the second due date, minus seventy-five (75) Euros retained to own handling and management fees. Following the deadline, zero refund might possibly be possible as opposed to evidence of force majeure (scientific certificate, death certificate, etc.). One Photo Folio Remark become can’t be refunded in the event that terminated, and in the event of push majeure.

In case your refund demand is recognized, the new Consumer could be refunded contained in this 30 (30) days following the demand time from the crediting the newest bankcard regularly make the booking.

The fresh new Connection supplies the right to terminate one arranged Images Folio Comment if your expert has stopped being offered. If that’s the case, brand new Participant might be provided the potential for conference other pro, dependent on left supply. In the event that no option would be receive, the brand new Connection believes so you’re able to reimburse the entire matter the latest Participant repaid at the time of registration by the crediting the fresh new bankcard familiar with result in the reservation.

In the event your Organization cancels a photograph Folio Remark, no extra costs of any kind anyway could well be reimbursed or caribbeancupid profile examples indemnified.

The participants need to give their unique pictures and you can/otherwise laptop computers so you can Photographs Folio Opinion. The fresh Organization cannot be stored liable for any injury to the newest Participant’s equipment within the Photo Folio Comment. From the time of Pictures Folio Remark, the latest Fellow member must take away and you will provision a civil liability insurance policy level head and you can indirect physical, thing and you can immaterial destroy which are due to his or this lady methods or the ones from their particular user(s).