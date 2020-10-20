Orlando Ortiz es el más reciente profesor honorario del programa de profesorado Minnet del Instituto Tecnológico de Rochester

Por Marisol Galarza-Ruiz

Marisol.galarza@rochesterlavoz.com

(English version below.)

Orlando Ortiz es el más reciente en ser nombrado profesor honorario del programa de profesorado Frederick H. Minnet del Instituto Tecnológico de Rochester (RIT por sus siglas en inglés) y el octavo latino en obtener este nombramiento. Este programa busca emplear a personas distinguidas de distintos sectores en la comunidad que traen sus experiencias multiculturales y profesionales al Instituto Tecnológico de Rochester para servir por un año escolar.

Otros latinos que han tenido este privilegio son: Liz Vega y Carlos Carballada (1995-1996), Gladys Santiago (2003-2004), Robert Colón (2005-2006), Augustin Meléndez (2006-2007), Pete Otero (2013-2014) y Melisza Campos (2016-2017).

Ortiz, nacido en Cayey, Puerto Rico, se mudó con su familia a Rochester cuando tenía la edad de diez años. Por suerte ya contaban con familiares en Rochester y rápidamente comenzaron a ajustarse a su nuevo hogar.

Uno de los primeros empleos de Ortiz fue en el legendario Riverita’ s market, un mercado de productos latinos, mayormente puertorriqueños, que todos los que llevan tiempo en Rochester alguna vez lo visitaron buscando los ingredientes para sus recetas favoritas.

Ortiz asistió a las escuelas del Distrito Escolar de Rochester y se graduó de la escuela secundaria Edison Tech. Mientras asistía a la escuela secundaria comenzó a trabajar a tiempo parcial en la compañía manufacturera Gleason Works. Esta temprana experiencia en Gleason Works le ayudó a forjar su carrera en ingeniería de manufactura.

Tomando ventaja del incentivo económico de Gleason para pagar sus estudios, Ortiz completó un grado asociado en ingeniería en Monroe Community College y mas tarde se transfirió a RIT para completar el bachillerato en ingeniería de manufactura.

Ha sido su trabajo voluntario lo que le ha dado a Orlando la exposición en la comunidad Latina y lo que le atrajo al comité que lo seleccionó como profesor honorario Minnet en RIT.

Inspirado por sus padres, el servicio a la comunidad siempre ha estado presente en la vida de Ortiz que lleva los últimos once años presidiendo el Comité del Festival Puertorriqueño en Rochester, NY. Este voluntariado le ha brindado las oportunidades de expandir sus habilidades y de crecer en áreas como hablar en público en ambos idiomas, español e inglés.

Durante este año de profesorado, Ortiz planea trabajar con los clubes y las organizaciones estudiantiles en RIT y desea conectar a estudiantes afroamericanos y latinos con universidades que brindan estudios en el área de ingeniería con el fin de crear una fuerza laboral diversa que se establezca en Rochester.

Orlando Ortiz is the newest Minnet professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology

Orlando Ortiz is the most recent RIT’s Frederique H. Minnet Professor and the eighth Latino to obtain this appointment. This program seeks to employ distinguished individuals from different sectors in the community who bring their multicultural and professional experiences to RIT to serve for one school year.

Other Latinos who had this privilege are: Liz Vega and Carlos Carballada (1995-1996), Gladys Santiago (2003-2004), Robert Colón (2005-2006), Augustin Meléndez (2006-2007), Pete Otero (2013-2014), and Melisza Campos (2016-2017).

Ortiz, born in Cayey, Puerto Rico, moved with his family to Rochester when he was ten years old. Fortunately, they already had family in Rochester and quickly began adjusting to their new home.

One of Ortiz’s first jobs was at the legendary Riverita’s market, a market for Latino products, mostly Puerto Rican, that everyone who has lived in Rochester for years visited looking for the ingredients for their favorite homeland recipes.

Ortiz attended RCSD schools and graduated from Edison Tech High School. While attending high school he began working part-time at Gleason Works manufacturing company. This early experience at Gleason Works helped him build a career in manufacturing engineering.

Taking advantage of Gleason’s financial incentive to pay his way through school, Ortiz completed an associate’s degree in engineering at Monroe Community College and later transferred to RIT to complete the manufacturing engineering degree.

It has been his volunteer work that has given Orlando exposure in the Latino community and to the committee that selected him as a Minnet Professor at RIT.

Inspired by his parents, service to the community has always been present in Ortiz’s life as he has chaired the Puerto Rican Festival Committee in Rochester, NY for the past eleven years. This volunteering has provided him with opportunities to expand his skills and grow in areas such as public speaking in both Spanish and English.

During the professorship year, Ortiz plans to work with clubs and student organizations at RIT and wants to connect African American and Latino students to colleges and universities that provide engineering studies in order to create a diverse workforce that will settle in Rochester.