Orlando Ortiz Named Hispanic Business Person of the Year

By: Deanna Brown

deannab@minorityreporter.net

Orlando Ortiz’s dedication to the community was always something that he thought went unnoticed.

Others did notice and in July he was named The Rochester Hispanic Business Person Of the Year.

“Receiving this award was definitely humbling. It’s also really exciting knowing that others were observing the daily tasks that I enjoy doing.” Orlando Ortiz said.

The Rochester Hispanic Business Association is a Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce affiliate.

The award recognizes an individual who has contributed to economic development and business interests in the Greater Rochester area.

“Mr. Ortiz is not only a business person as Manager of Component Manufacturing at Gleason, but perhaps he is better known for his role as president of the Puerto Rican Festival.” RHBA Chair Grace Tillinghast said,

Ortiz was nominated by three Hispanic leaders.

Ortiz also volunteers in the community. He has been involved with the Puerto Rican Festival for 15 years, currently serving as its president. Ortiz also volunteers with Foodlink and Pathstone and is active in the RIT Alumni Association.

A native of Cayey, Puerto Rico, Ortiz moved to Rochester in 1991. He graduated from Edison Tech and attended Monroe Community College where he received an associate degree in manufacturing engineering. He continued his studies at the Rochester Institute of Technology where he received a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering and a master of business administration degree.

Through all of Ortiz’s accomplishments one thing he wants to remind the community “Never minimize your accomplishments because you never know who’s watching.”

The Rochester Hispanic Business Association honors Orlando Ortiz as the 30th annual Hispanic Business Person of the Year at a gala luncheon Tuesday, September 24th at the Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center. For information on sponsorships and tickets to the event, contact Cassidy Franklin at Cassidy.Franklin@GreaterRochesterChamber.com or (585) 256-4665.