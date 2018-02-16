Parent’s and Students Protest RCSD’s One-Year Extension of Principal’s Contract

By Staff –

A large group of parents and students showed up at a Rochester City School District school board meeting recently, in protest of the district’s decision to extend Enrico Fermi School No. 17 principal Caterina Leone-Mannino’s contract by just one year, instead of giving her full tenure.

“We’re here to fight or her tenure,” PTO member Jeylenne Vazquez said. “Ms. Leone is the foundation of our community, and of our school, and of our children. …We need her.”

Vazquez said she recently relocated to Rochester from Puerto Rico, but she’s heard from other parents that the school was out of control before Leone-Mannino’s arrival.

“Without her, our school will go back to the way it was before,” Vazquez said.

Leone-Mannino joined the school in 2015, and she has developed several partnerships with outside agencies that provide additional services to parents and students, although the school is still on the state’s receivership list.

The board did not immediately respond to protesters request to give the principal tenure; however, RCSD school board president Van White said that doesn’t mean Leone-Mannino will be removed.

White said giving school principals one-year extensions is a common practice within the district.

Visit https://youtu.be/vO5w-V4p3iM to view video from the meeting, or click on the image below.

