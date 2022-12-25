Patama Prices are certainly how to share you to’s frustrations in terms of a lot of things in daily life

It is a means out of associating the simple some thing into melodramatic scenes away from lives, primarily in regards to the frustrations throughout the like, friendship, plastic na kaibigan, kabit, feeling mayaman, getting tsismosa, etc. Chiefly on the Filipino phrase “patama” for example veiled hints, patama rates are invisible significance within this a specific joke or aphorism. You should be delicate in order to decode the real meaning at the rear of what and extra understand what this type of quotes try stating. These types of quotes try completely fun and interesting to share you to definitely is why many of them was flooding the new public media other sites.

Certain patama rates should end up being funny as it’s a beneficial technique for the Filipino people so you can make fun of during the issues usually than simply maybe not. Check out the very best patama prices we has here to you personally.

Love takes into account no bodily distinctions yet not, when like is actually misunderstood by definition “to enjoy many’, the result will be devastatingly tragic, since some men imagine that have loads of mistresses, which the phrase “kabit”

Kung pwede lang itapon lahat ng mga kaibigan ko sa dagat, matagal ko na sanang ginawa con el fin de lumutang kung sino talaga ang mga plastic.

Bogus family members is as compared to plastic rubbish and that, whenever is actually tossed to your ocean, drifts onto the surface and that is thus easily identified as good vinyl. It is regular for someone to want to understand and therefore among his/the lady loved ones are vinyl otherwise bogus with respect to relationship, this is the reason the stupid feeling of putting all of them with the the sea cannot be assisted often, merely to select being genuine household members and you will which aren’t.

Sa panahon ngayon laugh na ang totoo, hope na ang panloloko.

This is certainly among the impressive patama rates and that speak about the new irony out of claims. The sole something becoming held within the put aside now aren’t claims anymore however, infidelity and you may lays. Additionally, laughs now tend to be even truer than promises. It price is meant to jokes a cracked cardio but https://datingranking.net/escort-directory/irvine/ like a funny estimate is also meant to provide a training in order to people not to ever entrust the minds so you’re able to people thus with ease.

Huwag mong ipagsiksikan ang sarili mo sa taong ayaw naman sa yo. Tandaan mo. Hindi ka SARDINAS!

Someone who are desperate for the latest enjoy of your you to definitely s/he enjoys is prominent regarding a might of sardines. We understand you to definitely a can off sardines features very little so you’re able to no extra area anyway if you intend toward placing additional stuff in there. Feel reminded you are a guy and never good sardine, you need avoid out-of pressuring on your own with the someone’s life, particularly if the person will not feel the same manner.

Sa pag-ibig, walang pangit, walang maganda, gwapo, payat o mataba. Aunque KABIT, marami.

These patama estimates are often printed because of the people who possess taken care of third parties, usually by the wives which have been duped into the because of the the husbands.

Hindi lahat ng katotohanan ay kailangang patunayan. Hindi rin lahat ng kasinungalingan ay kayang pagtakpan.

Here is several other funny sayings from the love

These patama prices essentially talk about the real property value truth. Knowledge can’t ever feel left veiled to own a long time. It will eventually conspire and you may unfold in itself. As it could have been told you in many wise sayings, the fact are often prevail. In terms of lies, things just cannot end up being permanently fabricated. Every face masks of lies will eventually wither and also the basic facts should visited the outside. Time usually unveils all things.