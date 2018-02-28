Penfield Lawyer to Challenge Rich Funke for State Senate Seat

By Staff –

The Monroe County Democratic Committee has announced Penfield lawyer Jen Lunsford will seek the Democratic Party’s nomination to challenge Republican Sen. Rich Funke in the 2018 general election.

The last Democrat to hold the seat was Ted O’Brien, who lost the seat to Funke in 2014.

“When I look at this community I see people just like me, working parents waking up every day trying to balance their careers, and their families,” Lunsford said. “I also see moms and dads, teachers and students, who watch the news and are afraid of what might happen in their schools. And, while I see a community full of people like me, when I look at the state Senate, I see something very different – there are 63 Senators in the state Senate; only 14 of our them are women and not one of those women has young children. As a working mother of a toddler, I think it’s time to change that. It’s time for us to take our seat at the table so that the needs and worries of hardworking parents can be truly represented in Albany.”

The 55th State Senate District seat represents the eastern portions of Monroe County, and a western section of Ontario County, including the communities of Victor, East Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Richmond, Bristol, South Bristol, Canadice, Naples, Irondequoit, Rush, Mendon, Pittsford, Perinton, Penfield, East Rochester, and the east side of the city of Rochester.

“From the city of Rochester to the farming communities in East Bloomfield, the 55th State Senate district is a diverse collection of Upstate New Yorkers who need a representative willing to sit down and listen to their needs,” MCDC chairwoman Jamie Romeo said.

Lunsford, 36, is currently an attorney at Segar & Sciortino, and she also serves as the co-chair of a progressive legal activist group called Lawyers for Good Government.

