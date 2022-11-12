Period of intimate readiness is actually 170 months

The latest alive lbs of 8-week-dated birds is 0.8 kilogram; adult hens consider 2.dos-dos.5 and dicks step three.5-cuatro.5 kilogram. Egg-shell are brown. Virility away from egg is actually 95% and you can hatchability 80-85%. Mortality of one’s young is 5-7% as well as adults 5%. The average design is 180-two hundred eggs per year; egg lbs is 58-60 grams. The creation of winners is 270-290 eggs.
Crossbred progeny away from Yerevan hens and you will Light Leghorn cocks write 230 eggs a year consider sixty g. The live pounds off adult levels are step one.8-2.0 kilogram. Specialized egg contours out-of Yerevan hens are used while the female moms and dads inside the crosses that have men contours away from Light Leghorns.
Specialized dual-objective (meats and you can egg) contours off Yerevan chickens is a very important genetic capital to your production of the latest artificial meat-and-eggs contours of broiler crosses.
YURLOV (Yurlovskaya)
Which reproduce was created on the Main Black colored-Planet region of one’s Russian Federation during the Orlov, Kursk and Voronezh regions, as traditional options. M.F. Ivanov is actually of the thoughts that the Yurlov breed originated from crosses regarding regional hens that have fighting cocks and you will Brahma people.
The new reproduce is actually molded because of the prolonged set of dicks which have a strong and you will enough time-drawn-away crow. It absolutely was considered that alternatives into the charm and you can length of crowing would assist to develop an effective composition which have sturdy muscles and large nipple.
Through the 1941-forty-five the bulk of the Yurlov populace is actually shed. During the 1948, the All the-Commitment Poultry Reproduction Institute put twenty seven specimens myladyboydate nedir from Goryaninovka village for the Kursk area. By the 1951 brand new gene preservation inhabitants had risen up to 2 hundred direct. The average show within this group is actually 124 egg a-year. After it absolutely was you’ll to improve the brand new performance around 154 eggs away from 71 grams a year.
Yurlov birds certainly are the forefathers of a few new home-bred types: Pervomai, Adler Gold and you will Zagorsk Fish chickens still have within genotype 1/2 to 3/8 out-of Yurlov inheritance.
Yurlov chickens have the better-manifested characters away from meats-type Far eastern and online game types. Their body is actually wider, strong and long. The head is short, that have wide frontal limbs, large orbital arches and you may red ear canal-lobes. They have an individual, rose or walnut brush. The fresh new foot try enough time and good, red-colored or black colored into the along with. The fresh new plumage is rather fluffy as well as certain colours; black silver, fish and you can purple will be commonest. Chicks feather extremely more sluggish.
Brand new real time weight off 8-week-dated chickens try 0.9-step 1.2 kg; adult hens weigh dos.6-3.0 and you can cocks 3.5-4.0 kilogram. Annual design is actually 160-180 egg away from sixty-80 g. Egg shell was pink-brownish. Virility away from egg are 91% and hatchability 80%. Emergency rate of younger try 90% and of people 88-93%.
ZAGORSK Fish (Zagorskaya lososevaya)
This breed group is used for meat and egg production. It was created during 1950-59 by breeders from the Ail-Union Poultry Breeding Research Institute in the Moscow region starting with a four-way cross. In 1950 they made reciprocal crosses of Russian Whites with the New Hampshire, Rhode Island Red and Yurlov breeds. The F1 crosses were backcrossed to Rhode Island Red and Yurlov cocks.
The foundation birds got a leading development and you may stability. Such as, Rhode Area Reddish cocks got women parents and that laid no less than simply 180 egg per year and you can Yurlov dicks descended regarding an effective hen which put 185 egg.
Inside 1953 what amount of Salmon birds with 3/8 of Yurlov blood are 227. These were bred within the a close population in which friends alternatives is accustomed combine high putting rate, stability, egg weight and you can good fleshing. The fresh new real time lbs of 90-day-dated Zagorsk Salmon cockerels are step 1.seven kg; 90.6% from carcasses was basically ranked because earliest stages.