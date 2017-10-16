Perry’s Debuts Fun Ice Cream Flavor Just in Time for the Sabres Hockey Season

Attention ice cream fans in Buffalo, New York: Perry’s Ice Cream has created a Sabres-themed ice cream, just in time for the official start of hockey season.

While International Ice Cream Association member companies report that vanilla is the most popular flavor among their consumers at 28%, it’s safe to assume that Sabres fans will have a new contender to pick from.

“Let’s Dough Buffalo!” is Perry’s newest flavor, and its name is a take on the popular “Let’s Go Buffalo!” chants that can be heard at every Sabres game. The flavor is a mashup of cookie dough ice cream with gobs of cookie dough and crushed chocolate cookie swirls. This is the third Sabres-themed ice cream in Perry’s history.

In their 35-year tenure with the Sabres, Perry’s has developed Sabres Sundae in the 1980s, along with Buffalo Sabres Top Shelf Sundae in 2006. And while they weren’t launched as official flavors, the ice cream company has also released flavors such as the Buffalo Bills on Sundae and Brownie Blitz and Rockpile at the Ralph for the football seasons.

There’s a reason the ice cream company is so fond of upstate New York sports teams. Perry’s was founded in Akron, New York back in 1918. They boast more than 350 employees, and the process of creating a new flavor involves at least a dozen employees. Not only do members of the original Perry family come together to decide on the flavor, they collaborate with marketing, operations, and research and development employees to come up with the best flavor to use in their custom printed ice cream cups.

“First and foremost you have to have a flavor that a lot of the consumers like,” explained Brian Perry, Perry’s executive vice president to the Democrat and Chronicle. “You can’t come up with an odd flavor. Even though it says Sabres, it has to be liked by a lot.”

This group looked at ice cream trends to create the perfect flavor. Currently, indulgent flavors and flavor mash-ups are popular in the ice cream industry, so they decided they couldn’t go wrong by combining two of the most popular flavors they had. After the initial idea was decided on, Perry’s brings the flavor to the Sabres for their input. This time around, everyone was a big fan of the catchy title.

This fun flavor will be available at local grocery stores such as Wegmans, Tops Friendly Markets, 7-11, and Perry’s Ice Cream scoop shops throughout Western New York. To find exactly where to find the flavor, head to Perry’s Flavor Finder on their website.

So no matter if the Sabres win or lose this season, one thing’s for sure: this ice cream is a goal in our book.