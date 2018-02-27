‘PLAY BALL!’ DAMN YANKEES

AT THE KODAK CENTER

The Tony Award winning musical on stage March 2018

Rochester, N.Y. – Premier Theatre Productions and the Rochester Association of Performing Arts (RAPA) are continuing the 2017-18 Main Stage Season with DAMN YANKEES THE MUSICAL. Damn Yankees will be performed March 10th thru 18th at the Kodak Center at 200 W. Ridge Rd.

The devilishly sexy Damn Yankees tells the story of a bewitching seductress, America’s favorite pastime, and the Devil himself as they mix it up in this popular musical comedy. Middle-aged baseball fanatic Joe Boyd agrees to run the bases with the Devil so his favorite team, the Washington Senators, have the chance to win the pennant against the dreaded New York Yankees.

The Tony Award-winning musical, with a thrilling score by Adler and Ross and a devilish book by George Abbot, feature the songs “Whatever Lola Wants, Lola Gets,” “(You Gotta Have) Heart” and many more home-run hits. The show is directed by Judith A. Ranaletta.

Damn Yankees The Musical will run for five shows at the Kodak Center, 200 W. Ridge Road, Rochester:

Saturday, March 10 – 7:30PM

Sunday, March 11 – 2PM (*ASL Interpreted Performance)

Friday, March 16 – 7:30PM

Sunday, March 18 – 2PM

Sunday, March 18 – 7PM

Tickets are $29.50 to $49.50 and are on sale at RapaTheatre.org or by calling (585) 254-0073. With discounts for seniors and students.

The Damn Yankees cast features Lance Hoffman (Joe Boyd), Caroline Nielson (Meg Boyd), Alex Black (Joe Hardy), Courtney Weather (Lola), Robert Zimmerman (Applegate), Michael Leess (VanBuren), Holly Lowden (Gloria).

The ensemble includes Kyle Critelli, Bobby Rosato, Paul Fasy, Josiah Lloyd, Phillip Detrick, Kevin Hayes, Brian Fedelli, Kurt Thelan, Andrew Theede, Kelsey McKellar, Emily Besau, Nic Samper, Sheralyn Fenton, John Ninfo, Barb Martorana, Gabriella Nozik, Greta Schultz, Grace Rundberg, Nina Fedotov, Margo Tsallagova, Lucia Samper, Ava Cuchiarale, Joseph Gregoire

About RAPA Theatre

The Rochester Association of Performing Arts (RAPA), founded 40 years ago in 1978, is a theater company dedicated and committed to all interested in the arts in Rochester and beyond. RAPA branches off into three opportunities to better serve the community: Professional theater, RAPA Family Theatre, and School for Performing Arts. Home to a wide variety of performers, RAPA’s actors and staff range from former Broadway performers to successful television and film personalities.

FOR TICKET INFORMATION, CONTACT THE BOX OFFICE AT (585) 254-0073, OR VISIT RAPA’S WEBSITE AT www.RapaTheatre.org