Poll Shows Latino Community Feels ‘Increased Concern’ Regarding Trump’s Politics

According to a poll released by Latino Victory Project on Monday, Latinos’ concerns about racism are growing. They also feel as though Trump is doing worse in office than expected, says NBC News.

Conducted by Latino Decisions, the poll showed that ‘race and race relations’ is the second biggest concern faced by the Latino community — immigration being the first.

“This is the first time we’ve seen such a high marks … for race and race relations,” said Latino Decisions pollster Matt Baretto.

The poll also showed that 67% of Latinos do not approve of Trump’s job in office, compared to the 54% of all adults cited by FiveThirtyEight.

The Latino Victory Fund poll’s results stem from a sample of 755 Latino adults between the dates of September 12 and September 19. The online survey selected certain residents based on quotas and demographics in order to assure an accurate and well-rounded representation and sample size. The margin of error is said to be plus or minus 3.57 percentage points.

The poll was taken prior to Trump’s criticism of NFL players at an Alabama rally of NFL protests during the national anthem. About 36,000,000 kids play organized sports each year, and professional athletes’ actions on and off the field inevitably have an effect on children who may look up to them.

The poll also comes at a time when many members of the Latino community were faced with the news that Trump decided to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Another major frustration for the Latino community, however, is Trump’s seemingly nonchalant attitude regarding the white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia and other cities around the country.

In the aftermath of the Charlottesville attack, Trump denied condemnation of white supremacists and Nazis. Rather, he noted that there was “blame on both sides.”

The results of the poll certainly reflect this frustration, as 64% of Latinos feel as though Trump’s commentary following the attacks was lacking strength.

“President Trump has been worse than we expected and has badly damaged the Republican brand in the eyes of Latinos,” said Cristobal Alex, president of Latino Victory. “These findings point to an opportunity to seize upon the energy of the Latino community ahead of the 2018 and 2020 election cycles. It’s up to us to galvanize Latinos around progressive candidates that demonstrate understanding and respect for our community.”

Ultimately, immigration reform remains a top priority for the Latino community, with 53% ranking it as such. Similarly, 38% of Latinos noted that they approved of Democrats’ job in reaching out to the community, but 30% said Democrats don’t care much about the Latino community. If nothing more, this survey certainly shed some light on some political feelings involving the Latino community.

