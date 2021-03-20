Posting Data on Vaccinations Available to Minorities is Matter of Trust

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

(Versión en español disponible.)

Just how many Blacks and Latinos are being vaccinated against COVID-19 is not easy to know.

The state Department of Health has not been forthcoming, which may not surprise anyone who followed the state’s reporting of COVID-related deaths in nursing homes.

It appears the state is repeating its recalcitrance with releasing data.

“We have to have data so we can react to it and we can measure our progress and measure our impact,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said Feb. 25 at his weekly COVID-19 news conference.

Bello said the county is asking the state for numbers, which he pledged to make public. “We have to have that data. It is so critical to this effort.”

When the state posted vaccination data for the first time in mid-February, it provided a bird’s-eye view. Racial and ethnic data was posted by region and the vaccination rate among minorities was posted as a percentage of total population and not as a percentage of people within the racial or ethnic group.

Nevertheless, in data as of Feb. 18 and again as of Feb. 24, African Americans were 4.7% of people in the Finger Lakes region who received at least one dose. African Americans accounted for 8.6% of those eligible.

Hispanics or Latinos made up 2.8% percent of people in the Finger Lakes who had received at least one dose and were 3.5% of those eligible.

As for Monroe County, 118,504 residents, or 16% of the population, had at least one dose as of Feb. 24. There was no racial or ethnic breakdown.

On Feb. 22, the state released data for ZIP codes in Monroe County, but only after the Democrat and Chronicle repeatedly requested the information. That data was shared by the city at a news conference and showed the residents in inner city ZIP codes were being vaccinated at lower rates, in some cases much lower, than people living in other ZIP codes.

When Minority Reporter asked the state health department for a web link to vaccination data by ZIP code, or when that data would be posted and updated, a spokeswoman replied there was no other information available.

The first week of the vaccination site run by the state and federal governments at the former Kodak Hawkeye facility at 1345 St. Paul St. is reserved for residents in underserved ZIP codes. Ironically, there doesn’t seem to be a way to get data about its success to the public.

Bello didn’t give a concrete answer when asked whether the county could count people as they show up for the vaccine and compare that number to sign-ups and the amount of vaccine available for the site.

Wade Norwood, co-chair of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub and chief executive officer of Common Ground Health, who has been part of several COVID briefings, said the state would provide information from its immunization registry. But that raw data needs to be analyzed and turned into something understandable for residents. He said by April, the public should see a regular stream of racial, ethnic and geographic data on vaccinations.

To get another perspective on the importance of telling city and county residents where the vaccine is going and who is getting it, Minority Reporter talked with Aqua Porter, director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative.

Why is it important that everyone know the number of vaccines available in minority communities, the number of Blacks and Latinos signing up and the number actually receiving the vaccine?

“It’s important that if we’re going to provide an ability for people not to be infected with this virus, that we ensure that those communities, which have been the hardest hit are also the ones that are provided with the opportunity to be taken care of. And we don’t know that unless we have the numbers. … We also know that if you go back, these communities are left out or mistreated by the healthcare sector. They’re either under-cared for, or they’re taken advantage of. They’re also hesitant. So, there’s all these different reasons that they do not get the things that they need to take care of them. So, we have to be even more vigilant to make sure that we’re taking care of those people …”

The first week of appointments at the Hawkeye site at 1345 St. Paul St. is reserved for residents in certain city ZIP codes. The mayor wants two more weeks reserved for the city. Do you agree there should be more time for those residents?

Absolutely. … First of all, it’s going to take us a while to get information to people, to even let them know that this is available to them. And so, a week to get that all set up and have people make appointments is not enough. And by the way, if we say that this community is the priority, then what is the harm in ensuring that we do everything in our power to make sure that they have, they can get appointments. … So let’s let the word get out and then let people respond to it. I think people need a little bit more time.”

What can RMAPI do?

“We have to make sure we advocate to those who are in that (federal and state) government to make sure that they put whatever resources we have behind it. It would be a shame if we had this opportunity set up, we have set up this site specifically in that neighborhood so that there is access to the vaccines for populations that are in that area. And so why would we set out to do all that work to set it up and then not do everything that we can to make sure that there are available appointments.”

Why does it matter to people in the suburbs if more appointments at the Hawkeye site are reserved for residents in select city ZIP codes?

“As a community, we’re trying to reach herd immunity. And that means that we have to have participation by as many people in our community as possible. So if we don’t do everything possible to get to parts of our community that have historically been left out of these opportunities, we will not as a community reach herd immunity, and that’s not going to really matter where you live. We know that that virus travels and quite frankly, the people who are in these communities who have been serving larger parts of the community through their work – frontline workers — if they’re not protected, they are going to be the people who we find continue to pass the virus on into their own families, which we don’t want, because everyone else will be protected.

“As a community, we have to take care of one another and that’s our way to get there. If you can come from Ogden or Penfield or Pittsford into a Hawkeye site, then you probably have better access to transportation and mobility. What’s trying to be done is making sure that we take down the barriers and the hurdles for people who are living in (the city neighborhoods).”

Back to publishing data on which populations are receiving vaccine. Is it important for government to publish data so people trust the system?

“Absolutely. We have to have the data, we have to be transparent and we have to show people that there is real progress being made. We have to earn that trust. And there are so many times in the past, and currently, where there isn’t trust and there aren’t numbers and the transparency isn’t there, that I understand why people are skeptical and they should be, and they should push back to make sure that the numbers are available. I think the lack of numbers or the lack of why there aren’t numbers makes people even more skeptical.

“I hope that someone is working to make sure that … in Monroe County, even the nine-county region, we actually show by race, ethnicity and location who’s getting vaccinated on a regular basis so that we can know overall our community is protected and those who want the vaccine have access to it. I think those are important facts to make sure are available.”

Es una cuestión de confianza la publicación de datos sobre las vacunas disponibles para las minorías

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

No es fácil saber cuántos negros y latinos se están vacunando contra el COVID-19.

El Departamento de Salud del estado no ha sido comunicativo, lo que no sorprende a nadie que haya seguido los informes del estado sobre las muertes relacionadas con el COVID en las residencias de ancianos.

Parece que el estado está repitiendo su renuencia con la publicación de datos.

“Tenemos que tener datos para poder reaccionar y medir nuestro progreso y nuestro impacto”, dijo Adam Bello, el ejecutivo del condado de Monroe, el 25 de febrero en su conferencia de prensa semanal sobre COVID-19.

Bello dijo que el condado está pidiendo al estado las cifras, que se comprometió a hacer públicas. “Tenemos que tener esos datos. Es muy importante para este esfuerzo”.

Cuando el estado publicó los datos de vacunación por primera vez a mediados de febrero, proporcionó una visión de conjunto. Los datos raciales y étnicos se publicaron por regiones y la tasa de vacunación entre las minorías se publicó como un porcentaje de la población total y no como un porcentaje de personas dentro del grupo racial o étnico.

No obstante, en los datos del 18 de febrero y de nuevo del 24 de febrero, los afroamericanos representaban el 4.7% de las personas de la región de los Finger Lakes que recibieron al menos una dosis. Los afroamericanos representaban el 8.6% de los elegibles.

Los hispanos o latinos constituían el 2.8% de las personas en los Finger Lakes que habían recibido al menos una dosis y eran el 3.5% de los elegibles.

En cuanto al condado de Monroe, 118,504 residentes, o el 16% de la población, tenían al menos una dosis el 24 de febrero. No había un desglose racial o étnico.

El 22 de febrero, el estado publicó los datos de los códigos postales del condado de Monroe, pero sólo después de que el Democrat and Chronicle solicitara la información en repetidas ocasiones. Esos datos fueron compartidos por la ciudad en una conferencia de prensa y mostraron que los residentes en los códigos postales del centro de la ciudad estaban siendo vacunados a tasas más bajas, en algunos casos mucho más bajas, que las personas que viven en otros códigos postales.

Cuando Minority Reporter/La Voz pidió al departamento de salud del estado un enlace web con los datos de vacunación por código postal, o cuándo se publicarían y actualizarían esos datos, una portavoz respondió que no había ninguna otra información disponible.

La primera semana del centro de vacunación gestionado por los gobiernos estatal y federal en las antiguas instalaciones de Kodak Hawkeye en el 1345 de la calle St. Paul, no parece haber una forma de hacer llegar al público los datos sobre su éxito.

Bello no dio una respuesta concreta cuando se le preguntó si el condado podría contar las personas que se presentan a vacunarse y comparar ese número con las inscripciones y la cantidad de vacunas disponibles para el lugar.

Wade Norwood, copresidente del Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub y director ejecutivo de Common Ground Health, que ha participado en varias reuniones informativas de COVID, dijo que el estado proporcionaría información de su registro de vacunación. Pero esos datos brutos deben ser analizados y convertidos en algo comprensible para los residentes. Dijo que, para abril, el público debería ver un flujo regular de datos raciales, étnicos y geográficos sobre las vacunas.

Para obtener otra perspectiva sobre la importancia de informar a los residentes de la ciudad y del condado sobre el destino de las vacunas y sobre quién las recibe, Minority Reporter/La Voz habló con Aqua Porter, directora de la Iniciativa contra la Pobreza de Rochester-Monroe.

¿Por qué es importante que todo el mundo conozca el número de vacunas disponibles en las comunidades minoritarias, el número de negros y latinos que se apuntan y el número que realmente recibe la vacuna?

“Es importante que, si vamos a ofrecer la posibilidad de que la gente no se infecte con este virus, nos aseguremos de que esas comunidades, que han sido las más afectadas, sean también las que tengan la oportunidad de ser atendidas. Y eso no lo sabemos si no tenemos las cifras. … También sabemos que, si volvemos atrás, estas comunidades son dejadas de lado o maltratadas por el sector sanitario. O bien no se les atiende lo suficiente, o bien se aprovechan de ellos. También tienen dudas. Así que hay todas estas diferentes razones por las que no reciben las cosas que necesitan para cuidar de ellos. Así que tenemos que estar aún más atentos para asegurarnos de que cuidamos de esas personas… …”

La primera semana de citas en el sitio de Hawkeye en 1345 St. Paul St. está reservado para los residentes en ciertos códigos postales de la ciudad. El alcalde quiere que se reserven dos semanas más para la ciudad. ¿Está usted de acuerdo en que debería haber más tiempo para esos residentes?

Por supuesto. … En primer lugar, nos va a llevar un tiempo informar a la gente, incluso hacerles saber que esto está disponible para ellos. Por lo tanto, una semana para preparar todo eso y que la gente pida cita no es suficiente. Y, por cierto, si decimos que esta comunidad es la prioridad, entonces qué daño hace que hagamos todo lo posible para asegurarnos de que tienen, pueden conseguir citas. … Así que dejemos que se corra la voz y que la gente responda a ella. Creo que la gente necesita un poco más de tiempo”.

¿Qué puede hacer la Iniciativa contra la Pobreza de Rochester-Monroe?

“Tenemos que asegurarnos de abogar ante quienes están en ese gobierno (federal y estatal) para que pongan todos los recursos que tenemos disponibles. Sería una pena que tuviéramos esta oportunidad establecida, hemos establecido este sitio específicamente en ese barrio para que haya acceso a las vacunas para las poblaciones que están en esa zona. Así que, ¿por qué íbamos a hacer todo ese trabajo para establecerlo y luego no hacer todo lo que podamos para asegurarnos de que haya citas disponibles?”

¿Por qué le importa a la gente de los suburbios que se reserven más citas en el centro de Hawkeye para los residentes de determinados códigos postales de la ciudad?

“Como comunidad, estamos tratando de alcanzar la inmunidad de rebaño. Y eso significa que tenemos que contar con la participación del mayor número posible de personas de nuestra comunidad. Así que, si no hacemos todo lo posible para llegar a partes de nuestra comunidad que históricamente han quedado fuera de estas oportunidades, no alcanzaremos como comunidad la inmunidad de rebaño, y eso no va a importar realmente dónde se viva. Sabemos que el virus viaja y, francamente, las personas que están en estas comunidades que han estado sirviendo a partes más grandes de la comunidad a través de su trabajo -trabajadores de primera línea- si no están protegidos, van a ser las personas que encontremos que siguen transmitiendo el virus a sus propias familias, lo que no queremos, porque todos los demás estarán protegidos.

Como comunidad, tenemos que cuidarnos unos a otros y esa es nuestra manera de conseguirlo. Si puedes venir desde Ogden o Penfield o Pittsford a un sitio de Hawkeye, entonces probablemente tengas mejor acceso al transporte y a la movilidad. Lo que se intenta hacer es asegurarse de que eliminamos las barreras y los obstáculos para las personas que viven en (los barrios de) la ciudad”.

Volviendo a la publicación de datos sobre qué poblaciones reciben la vacuna. ¿Es importante que el gobierno publique los datos para que la gente confíe en el sistema?

“Absolutamente. Tenemos que tener los datos, tenemos que ser transparentes y tenemos que mostrar a la gente que se están haciendo verdaderos progresos. Tenemos que ganarnos esa confianza. Y hay tantas veces en el pasado, y en la actualidad, en las que no hay confianza y no hay cifras ni transparencia, que entiendo por qué la gente es escéptica y debería serlo, y debería presionar para asegurarse de que las cifras están disponibles. Creo que la falta de cifras o la falta de razones para que no haya cifras hace que la gente sea aún más escéptica.

“Espero que alguien esté trabajando para asegurarse de que… en el condado de Monroe, incluso en la región de los nueve condados, mostremos realmente por raza, etnia y ubicación quiénes se vacunan regularmente para que podamos saber que en general nuestra comunidad está protegida y que quienes quieren la vacuna tienen acceso a ella. Creo que es importante asegurarse de que estos datos estén disponibles”.