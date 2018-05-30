President and CEO Marisol Ramos-Lopez to Leave Willow Domestic Violence Center

By Staff –

Marisol Ramos-Lopez, president and CEO of Willow Domestic Violence Center, has abruptly decided to leave the position, according to a report in the Democrat and Chronicle.

Ramos-Lopez was appointed to lead the organization in March, and the organization’s board of directors has recently announced her departure to staff via email, although neither party has offered a reason for the decision.

“We thank her for her time at Willow, and wish her every success in her future endeavors,” the board’s chairwoman said.

Ramos-Lopez has also tweeted the following statement via Twitter regarding the matter:

“As you may be aware, I am no longer the President and CEO of Willow Domestic Violence Center. I thank them for the opportunity and wish them the best in serving survivors of domestic violence.”

Senior staffers will assume Ramos-Lopez responsibilities at the organization, and the board said it will begin the search for a new executive director in the near future.

Previously, Ramos-Lopez served as commissioner of Rochester’s Recreation and Youth Services Department, prior to replacing the center’s former president and CEO, current United Way president Jamie Saunders.

