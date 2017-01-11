President Obama Calls for Unity in Farewell Speech; Says Americans Must Work to Mend Racial Divide

By Staff

President Barack Obama delivered his farewell address to the nation on Jan. 10, acknowledging both the achievements and shortfalls of his presidency, which culminated in a call for unity, going forward, despite recent political discord throughout the nation.

“Democracy does not require uniformity,” President Obama stated. “Our founders quarreled and compromised, and expected us to do the same. But, they knew that democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity — the idea that, for all our outward differences, we are all in this together; that we rise or fall as one.”

