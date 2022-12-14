Prior Augustana Viking Weeks Royalty Keep Rule Together since Maried people

Pictured: Darwin and Julie (DeWitt) Garcia ‘19 on the big day from inside the Sioux Falls, inside (left) and you can John and you may Shelly (Knudson) Stone ‘94 on their wedding day inside Marshall, Minnesota, during the August 1995 (right).

You can not spell “love” in place of Ole, and two Augustana School people are evidence. Just like the former Viking Months royalty, John and Shelly (Knudson) Material ‘94 and you will Darwin and you can Julie (DeWitt) Garcia ‘19, grabbed their headings off “king and you will queen” and you will turned into them into the “husband and wife.”

Into the Oct. 11, 1993, best friends, John and you may Shelly (Knudson) Material ‘94, have been titled Viking Weeks King and King, far to their treat. Adopting the coronation, John is cited about Augustana Reflect claiming the best part of getting crowned king “was addressing go everywhere which have Shelly Knudson!”

“In my opinion he had been variety of flirting beside me because he said that on the papers, so as that is actually fairly smooth,” Shelly laughed.

Nearly 12 months with the big date these were crowned, John recommended to Shelly. And, 10 weeks later, the fresh Stones had been hitched.

The new couple’s story first started at Augustana inside 1990, when they have been one another very first-12 months scholar-professional athletes – John, a beneficial Peterson, Iowa, indigenous, was a golf ball pro and you can Shelly, regarding . Each other joined AU’s part regarding Fellowship off Christian Players (FCA).

John finished one to spring season with a past significant and you can second studies certification, and Shelly resided an additional 12 months to do her nursing significant. On October. 18, 1994, merely a year plus one day when they had been crowned queen and you may queen, John is questioned by FCA to return in order to Augustana and you will cam.

“It absolutely was including Shelly’s birthday, and i also grabbed the girl so you can Minervas downtown,” John said. “Upcoming, certainly my buddies lived in my old dorm place in Solberg (Hall), therefore i got her or him set it, and i also proposed in order to Shelly inside Solberg.

He wished to offer e gazebo where they been dating

The couple had married when you look at the August 1995, in Marshall, Minnesota. The FCA praise band performed musical to your service, and you will except that a number of family and siblings, their marriage party and you will guests were made upwards from Augustana alumni.

Now, nearly three decades when they have been crowned Viking Months queen and you will queen, the happy couple lives in Peterson, Iowa, where John has been enabling towards family unit members farm while you are doing rules as the a regulating companion away from Stone Hutchinson, PLLP. Shelly ‘s the administrator manager of the Connection regarding Violent storm Lake, an optimistic youthfulness creativity nonprofit ministry. This new Stones have around three college students, Joseph, twenty four, Lincoln, twenty two, and Caleb, 20.

That have nearly 3 decades regarding relationship significantly less than their belts, brand new Stones told you taking and you will prioritizing both are essential so you can one relationships.

“Stroll with humility, always be prepared to forgive and become grateful toward one that you get simply to walk by way of existence which have,” Shelly said.

“Shelly is the identical today while the she was then because she really links with folks very well,” John said. “This woman is also never apprehensive with the thought of having to do things which would like to get over, therefore she’s very healthy this way.”

One another Shelly and John said they might be pleased you to Augustana offered them chances to grow since anybody, together with service and reassurance.

For the 1994, two months shortly after Viking Weeks, John and you will Shelly produced their matchmaking authoritative

“It actually was an awesome college or university feel,” John said. “I experienced a brilliant studies, friends and you can good partner.”

When Darwin and you may Viking Months Queen and you may Queen, many thanks in the group was indeed loud because longtime couples presented to possess pictures, beaming at each most other.

The latest Garcia’s facts first started from inside the 2016, at the end of the first 12 months in the s Office (IPO) Rendezvous where Darwin are giving a demonstration on the his household country, Honduras. Just after discovering they’d a mutual buddy, the 2 started initially to cam and you can package research schedules. But not, the conclusion the fresh new educational year implied Darwin do go homeward so you’re able to Tegucigalpa, Honduras, to your summer, and Julie so you’re able to Yankton, Southern Dakota. They reconnected on slip, and a few weeks later, Darwin got a shock.

“I grabbed the woman having a walk, and in addition we averted about gazebo by the Government Strengthening,” Darwin said. “I had my pal drop off certain cupcakes personally you to said, ‘Will you be my wife?’”

Julie acknowledged, and you may 3 years and you will most investigation dates afterwards, the happy couple graduated out of Bien au in 2019. Darwin are good physics and you can math twice big, and Julie is actually a nursing big. Just after graduation, it transferred to Rochester, Minnesota, in which Julie try a rn at the Mayo Medical center Emergency Service, and you can Darwin was an effective Ph.D. candidate at Mayo Infirmary Graduate School away from Biomedical Sciences.

From inside the , Darwin had other amaze. He previously a photographer and you will loved ones prepared to assist him remove it well. Upcoming, the brand new pandemic struck, and you can Minnesota is actually into lockdown. Given that Julie was working with customers having COVID-19, the couple decided it actually was most useful not to ever take a trip.

“I developed an excellent scavenger have a look, and i told her it actually was a grad university hobby you to I needed the girl to experience,” Darwin told you. “It led her in order to good gazebo around in which I experienced photo hung-up and you can cupcakes once again, but now it told you, ‘Do you ever get married myself?’”

“I am type of troubled about clueless I was, such as, I must say i had no suggestion,” Julie chuckled. “I do not consider a single phrase he told you, it is very special how much time and effort the guy added to it. And you will, the new cupcakes brought they back to where it started, that was most sweet.”

The happy couple tied the newest knot during the Sioux Falls, towards , an event Julie named each other “a good Latino-Midwest collection matrimony” and you may “the https://datingmentor.org/tinder-hookups-guide/ best day actually.” The marriage – a Lutheran and you may Catholic provider combined – is laden with Augustana contacts. Fr. Kevin O’Dell, AU’s previous chaplain, did this new Catholic part of the service, and previous Professor away from Foreign-language Sam Ogdie interpreted the newest service having Darwin’s members of the family, who had been here of Honduras.

The latest Garcias hope to in the foreseeable future keep a married relationship lobby into the Honduras following happen to be one of the countries due to their vacation. Before this, the happy couple is largely thankful getting Augustana taking him or her together with her.

“Julie discovers glee from inside the possibly the tiniest out of anything and will really changes my date – when the I am troubled and you will overrun, she will lighten my date along with her pleasure,” told you Darwin.

“Instead of Augie, there clearly was most likely absolutely no way we will have also came across,” Julie additional. “So, the audience is merely really pleased to have Augustana as in which more could that relationship occurs?”