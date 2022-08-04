Staff Report

Photo provided by Puerto Rican Festival, Inc.

After a two-year absence the Puerto Rican Festival returns to Frontier Field for the 52nd annual celebration.

“As the longest running ethnic festival in Monroe County, the Puerto Rican Festival board is extremely proud of the history this festival has in the community and is humbly honored to carry on its legacy as we re-launch a post COVID-19 festival,” Puerto Rican Festival, Inc. President, Orlando Ortiz said.

Festival attendees will now experience three days of live music, food, cultural events and much more.

Festival hours are as follows:

Thursday August 4 from 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (Free admission)

Friday August 5 from 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Saturday August 6 from 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (Free Admission 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Ticket prices are as follows:

Advanced tickets – Thursday Free, Friday & Saturday $10.00/day

Purchased at Door – Friday & Saturday $15.00/day

Senior & Children – $5.00/day

Children 5 and under – Free

Note: Children 17 or under must be accompanied by an adult.

“We understand it has been a difficult couple of years and are excited to get back out and celebrate our culture,” Ortiz said.

The Puerto Rican Festival began in 1969 and seeks to promote unity and understanding among the whole community by providing various diverse activities during the year, culminating with the festival celebration, according to the organization’s website.

Ortiz said as the event evolves, they look forward to continuing a partnership with the city, Monroe County and other partners as they continue to advocate for the community as they have for more than 50 years.

The parade will affect these downtown streets this Saturday

The annual Puerto Rican Parade will step off at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 at City Hall, 30 Church St. and proceed to Frontier Field, 1 Morrie Silver Way.

The following Downtown streets will be closed to traffic at 8 a.m. and will reopen after the parade has cleared:

Church Street from N. Plymouth Avenue to State Street

N. Fitzhugh Street from Allen Street to W. Main Street

Allen Street from N. Fitzhugh Street to State Street

The following streets will be closed to traffic starting at 10:30 a.m. and will reopen after the parade has cleared:

W. Main Street from State Street to N. Plymouth Avenue

N. Plymouth Avenue from W. Main Street to Morrie Silver Way

Morrie Silver Way from N. Plymouth Avenue to Oak Street

For more information contact (585)234-7660. To join future Puerto Rican Festival, Inc. announcements, please email info@prfestival.com.