Puerto Rican Festival Suspended Because of COVID-19

Staff reports

The Puerto Rican Festival, scheduled for Aug. 13-15, will not take place this year because of uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival organizers announced April 17 that the event is scheduled to return in 2021.

“I was heartbroken,” said Orland Ortiz, president of the Puerto Rican Festival. “It’s such a passion for us as an organization to have this celebration.”

Ortiz said organizers had been watching for the past several weeks as government officials reacted to COVID-19 with edicts about social distancing and other precautions. Cancellation of the Lilac Festival made them realize that their event could be in jeopardy.

“Lilac is in May, let’s wait till June events, then July events,” Ortiz said. “It started encroaching into August. It took us about a week and a half, two weeks to work through the rationale why we’re doing it. People will say that it’s in August, we still have four months. But there still is that uncertainty. Are any restrictions going to be lifted by then? If they are lifted, will people be comfortable coming out?”

Ortiz said that cancelling for 2020 is socially responsible, but the organization also had to be financially responsible.

“We felt like it was the right decision for us,” he said. “if not, we’d have to start booking artists, we’d have to start booking flights and putting ourselves in a position where we did not know if we could have it.”

He said the organization had little financial risk at this point for 2020, and calling off the event now protects the festival for the future.

Puerto Rican Festival Inc. has been working with the city on its “Protect Your Circle” media campaign to raise awareness of the impact of COVID-19 in Black and Latino communities.

“We expect to utilize our network, local partners, and you, the community, to help spread the awareness of this campaign in the coming weeks,” Ortiz said.

In addition to the Puerto Rican Festival, the following events have also been postponed:

Miss Puerto Rico of Rochester Cultural Pageant (scheduled for June 6);

SSGT Javier Ortiz Memorial 5K Race & Walk (scheduled for June 20); and

Public Market Latino Night (scheduled for July 17).

The Puerto Rican Festival was formulated in 1969 for the express purpose of celebrating and recognizing the culture of Puerto Ricans. Puerto Ricans continue to be one of the largest growing Hispanic populations in New York State. This growth now makes Monroe County and the City of Rochester home to the second largest population of Hispanics in New York State.

Here is the news release in Spanish:

El Festival Puertorriqueño, Inc. anuncia, luego de consultar con la Ciudad de Rochester, que la junta del festival y la Ciudad de Rochester han decidido conjuntamente suspender el Festival Puertorriqueño hasta 2021 debido a la pandemia de coronavirus COVID-19 y las diversas incertidumbres que enfrenta nuestra comunidad. El festival estaba programado originalmente agosto 13 al 15, 2020 en Frontier Field.

“Fue una decisión difícil de tomar después de que tuvimos una celebración número 50 tan increíble en 2019 que incluyó una celebración de gala, varios eventos durante todo el año y el 50° Festival Puertorriqueño”, dijo Orlando Ortiz, presidente, Festival Puertorriqueño, Inc. “Esta es la acción socialmente responsable para tomar y es consistente con otros eventos comunitarios. Tenga la seguridad de que pondremos nuestros esfuerzos para llevar esta tradición profundamente afincada en el condado de Monroe en 2021. Esta decisión sin precedentes para nuestra organización nos permite dedicar nuestros esfuerzos a informar a la comunidad Latina sobre la importancia de cumplir con las pautas establecidas por el gobierno relacionados con COVID-19 “.

Además del Festival Puertorriqueño, también se han suspendido los siguientes eventos:

Concurso Cultural Miss Puerto Rico de Rochester (programado para el 6 de junio);

SSGT Javier Ortiz Memorial 5K Race & Walk (programado para el 20 de junio); and

Public Market Latino Night (programado para el 17 de julio)

La organización ha comenzado a trabajar con la campaña de comunicación “Protege Tu Circulo” de la Ciudad de Rochester que se lanzará en abril para crear conocimiento sobre el impacto de COVID-19 en nuestras comunidades. ” Tenemos el honor de asociarnos con la Ciudad de Rochester en este esfuerzo vital para asegurar que la comunidad Latina esté al tanto de esta pandemia y la importancia de ser socialmente responsable a través de esta crisis”, dijo Ortiz. “Esperamos utilizar nuestro circulo social, paginas sociales y usted, la comunidad, para ayudar a enseñar a otros de esta campaña en las próximas semanas”.

El Festival Puertorriqueño Inc. mantendrá a la comunidad informada a medida que estén disponibles. Gracias por su comprensión y apoyo de esta decisión tan difícil. Les deseamos a usted y a sus familias lo mejor mientras navegamos por esta pandemia como comunidad y hacemos nuestra parte en prevenir la propagación del virus.

Sobre el festival puertorriqueño:

El Festival Puertorriqueño fue formulado en 1969 con el expreso propósito de celebrar y reconocer la cultura de los puertorriqueños. Los puertorriqueños continúan siendo una de las mayores poblaciones hispanas en crecimiento en el estado de NY. Este crecimiento ahora hace que el condado de Monroe y la ciudad de Rochester sean el hogar de la segunda población hispana más grande del estado de Nueva York.

El Festival Puertorriqueño Incorporado patrocina una variedad de eventos, que sirven para compartir y celebrar la cultura puertorriqueña. El evento más grande es el Festival Puertorriqueño, el festival cultural de más larga duración en el Condado de Monroe. El festival es un evento anual de tres días, al que asisten 7,000 personas de todas las culturas y orígenes étnicos. Visite nuestro sitio web www.prfestival.com para obtener información más actualizada sobre el festival.