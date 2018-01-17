Raze Producing 3 Series with Netflix, Hulu, and TNT

Raze has announced that they have made production and development deals with Netflix, Hulu, and TNT. The fast-growing digital media company is moving forward into producing three series across the platforms.

While recent research by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that children between the ages of eight and 18 watch TV in various forms for 4.5 hours a day, Raze was founded with a goal of targeting underserved and bilingual Latino users that watch video stories on their mobile phones.

The company was co-founded in January 2017 by Sofia Vergara. Along with the new series, Raze has also implemented other changes within the company.

Vergara recently named Mari Urdaneta as SVP and chief content officer. Urdaneta will report to CEO Emiliano Calemzuk, who is a partner alongside Luis Balaguer, Latin World Entertainment founder.

Urdaneta will lead the expanding company in all creative and production efforts. Additionally, she will manage the programming and production strategy for the Raze digital video platform.

“At Raze, we continue working to develop and produce original content that changes the narrative on how Latin-centered stories are told,” said Mari Urdaneta. “We work with an excellent team of creative writers and producers who will provide unique and innovated plots that will resonate with viewers across key demos.”

Raze has joined up with Hollywood creative writers Natasha Ybarra-Klor, Liz Sczudlo, and Luisa Leschin to lead the Latino stories.

Netflix will feature Catrina: La Santa Muerte, which is set on the geographical border between Mexico and the United States, during a time when the metaphysical border between the world of the living and the Land of the Dead is weakening. The series is written by Natasha Ybarra-Klor and produced by Raze and Blanca Soto.

Mi Hermanastro (My Step-brother) is set up as a script with Hulu. The series features two teenage step-siblings, struggling to find their place in life, who accidentally sleep together during a dissolute game of seven minutes in heaven. The script is written by Liz Sczudlo and produced by Raze.

With TNT, The Black Veil is in motion. While the characters and events in The Black Veil are fictional, they are inspired by actual events regarding a criminal case against an Italian order of nuns in the 1800s. The series focuses on the secluded Convent of St. Agatha’s. While the U.S. enters WWII and New Mexico prepared to send over 1,800 of its soldiers overseas, the nuns and staff living within the convent struggle to remain solvent and unaffected by the war. The series focuses on forbidden love, lust, poisonings, feigned miracles, and murder. The script is written by Luisa Leschin and produced by Raze.

“As we move forward with this original programming slate, we will bring the best content to our viewers through their favorite platforms,” said Calemzuk.