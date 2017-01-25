RCAN to Hold Free “FAFSA Fest” for College-Bound Students

By Staff

Rochester College Access Network, a program of Rochester Education Foundation, will host a series of free events to help families file their students’ Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms in order to pay for college, city officials said.

The city of Rochester is a sponsor for the event.

“FAFSA Fest 2017” will bring local volunteers to locations around the city to help students who plan to attend college in the 2017-2018 school year complete the online FAFSA, answer financial aid questions, and provide one-on-one help for understanding college costs.

