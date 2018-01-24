RCSD Investigates Alleged Inappropriate Relationship Between Teacher, Student

By Staff –

The Rochester City School District placed a teacher on leave Tuesday, pending an investigation into allegations the Northeast Prep Academy teacher had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

RCSD said in a letter to parents the teacher “was immediately removed from the classroom,” to “ensure no further contact with the student, or any other student, while we conduct a thorough review.”

The district has not released the teacher’s identity, nor has the district released any details regarding the teacher’s history of employment with RCSD.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” RCSD spokesman Carlos Garcia stated. “The teacher has to be given his due process. Until the internal review is done, this is an active investigation. We took immediate action as soon as we heard the allegations.”

No other students were involved in the incident, according to the district, and the Rochester Police Department is not currently involved in the matter.

However, according to RCSD, parents should discuss the matter with their students, in light of the situation.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority,” the district said.

Check back for additional updates regarding the matter.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.