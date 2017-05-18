RENEWED FOCUS ON PROPER PHARMACEUTICAL WASTE DISPOSAL

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo today joined Monroe County Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn and representatives from Wegmans to announce that the County’s Department of Environmental Services (DES) and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Wegmans to hold pharmaceutical waste collections to encourage the proper disposal of prescription medications. Unused medications can be subjected to abuse, contributing to the ongoing opioid epidemic.

“Monroe County is proud of its partnership with Wegmans to offer these complementary collections,” said Dinolfo. “Proper disposal of medication is good for the environment and helps us keep potentially harmful substances away from individuals who may abuse them. We encourage all residents with leftover prescriptions to dispose of them at one of our many collection sites.”

Wegmans and Monroe County will co-host the following collections:

· Saturday, 5/20 – Penfield Wegmans (2157 Penfield Road)

· Saturday, 6/24 – Greece Latta Road Wegmans (3177 Latta Road)

· Saturday, 9/9 – Webster Holt Road Wegmans (900 Holt Road)

“Wegmans has been partnering with Monroe County now for the past 8 years,” said Carl Juliano, Wegmans Pharmacy Resource – Rochester Division. “As we have learned of the need in the community, it just made sense to hold these events at our stores, maximizing the number of people who might benefit from them. Being a good partner in the communities we serve is very important to us. We are pleased to work with the Monroe County Dept. of Environmental Services to help make those communities just a little bit safer.”

All collections will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. To date, Monroe County, Wegmans, local police departments and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) have served almost 53,000 residents and accepted more than 145,000 pounds of pharmaceutical waste.

“Prescription narcotic abuse has become an epidemic especially among adolescents,” said O’Flynn. “The source of these medications is often their parents’ or grandparents’ medicine cabinets. Pharmaceutical waste collection sites provide a convenient way to dispose of these unused or expired prescription drugs before they fall into the wrong hands.”

Monroe County is also announcing the following locations as designated collection points:

· Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Substations

· Police Departments in Fairport, East Rochester, Greece, Brighton, Ogden, Brockport, Webster, Irondequoit and Gates

· Monroe County ecopark on Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Residents can access a full schedule by viewing the ecopark’s website at www.ecoparkmcny.com.

Waste from pharmacies, veterinary offices and pharmaceutical businesses are not accepted at these waste drop-offs. All medications will be destroyed by an incineration process which is overseen by law enforcement. No appointments are needed.