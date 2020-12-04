Responsibility After Trump

By:George Cassidy Payne

(Versión en español disponible.)

I was texting with my sister the other day, and President Trump was set to make a public announcement for the first time since he lost the election. It was the longest stretch of silence in his entire presidency, and we were both anxious for word from the leader of the free world who ordinarily can’t shut up. Would he finally concede, she asked?

I didn’t need to turn on the television or open up CNN on my phone to know that he wouldn’t. I wrote back: it may not be physically possible for him to concede. I can’t think of a single occasion when he said that he was sorry. Nor can I think of a single instance when he acknowledged failure. It could be a symptom of his malignant narcissism or a total commitment to the philosophy of positive thinking. If you never admit defeat, you cannot lose. Either way, he is a man who has abandoned self-doubt as a virtue and sees no utility whatsoever in embracing loss. Agree with it or not, it’s his playbook and he isn’t about to throw it in the fire now.

Psychology aside, if we are being honest with ourselves, the work for all of us has really just begun. For half the country, Trump was the great leader who would take it all on. To the other half, he represented a scapegoat for every problem in America. Both of these positions are irrational. Trump has never been the source of America’s problems. Nor has he ever been capable of being an answer to them. He is a man. Not a superhero and not a demon. A mere man who, in a short while, will go back to being just another citizen like you and me.

I can go further and say that every challenge that has existed in America preceded Donald Trump’s presidency: Human rights. Racial justice. Health care inequities. Police-community relations. Religious liberty. Global warming. Rabid partisanship. Foreign and domestic extremism. Crumbling infrastructure. Runaway student loan debt. Crippling rural poverty. Drug addiction. Misogyny. You name it. Under President Obama, more people were deported from the United States than under Trump. Ferguson happened under Obama’s watch. The economy imploded under Bush in 2008, and our civil rights were shredded in the Patriot Act. NAFTA was pushed through by Clinton, not Trump. And after he leaves office in January 2021, these problems and their legacies will remain. Even COVID, which struck while Trump was at the helm, would not have been so devastating if there was not such staunch anti-intellectualism and mistrust of science embedded in the American mind. These are forces that have existed in this country for a long time. Trump merely saw his opportunity and capitalized on them.

As I see it, it’s just us from here on. You and me, my fellow American. We are in this together, whether we like it or not. There is no superman to rest our hopes in or to take away the problems with a barrage of false promises and tweets. But that means there is no more scapegoat to pin our troubles on either. For those who have suffered from Trump Derangement Syndrome, his sudden demise will come as a rude awakening. For nothing has stopped people on both the left and right from getting things done more than using Trump as an excuse to do nothing but complain.

As I stated, the problems have always been the same. But now we have to accept total responsibility for them: the climate, race relations,

national security, social cohesion, and this pandemic. Now it is time to get down to the basics of solving our own problems. No more escape from freedom. No more leaving it up to the snake. No more blaming it on Trump or looking for Trump to place the blame on others. We are all blameworthy now. The upside is that we are also in a position to be praiseworthy. But only if we are ready to assume the challenge of total responsibility- for our own lives and for the future of our nation.

George Cassidy Payne is a counselor and social worker in Rochester, NY. He has philosophy and theology degrees from St. John Fisher College, Colgate Rochester Crozer School of Divinity, and the Candler School of Theology at Emory University.

La responsabilidad después de Trump

Me estaba escribiendo con mi hermana el otro día, y el Presidente Trump iba a hacer un anuncio público por primera vez desde que perdió las elecciones. Fue el mayor silencio de toda su presidencia, y ambos estábamos ansiosos por escuchar las palabras del líder del mundo libre que normalmente no puede callarse. ¿Él finalmente cederá?, preguntó ella.

No necesitaba encender la televisión o abrir la CNN en mi teléfono para saber que no lo haría. Le contesté: puede que no sea físicamente posible para él ceder. No se me ocurre ninguna ocasión en la que haya dicho que lo siente. Ni tampoco puedo pensar en una sola ocasión en la que haya reconocido el fracaso. Podría ser un síntoma de su narcisismo maligno o un compromiso total con la filosofía del pensamiento positivo. Si nunca admites la derrota, no puedes perder. De cualquier manera, es un hombre que ha abandonado la duda como virtud y no ve utilidad alguna en aceptar la pérdida. Esté de acuerdo o no, es su libro de jugadas y no va a tirarlo al fuego ahora.

Psicología aparte, si somos honestos con nosotros mismos, el trabajo para todos nosotros acaba de empezar. Para la mitad del país, Trump era el gran líder que se encargaría de todo. Para la otra mitad, representaba un chivo expiatorio para cada problema en América. Ambas posiciones son irracionales. Trump nunca ha sido la fuente de los problemas de América. Ni tampoco ha sido capaz de ser una respuesta a ellos. Es un hombre. No un superhéroe y no un demonio. Un simple hombre que, en poco tiempo, volverá a ser un ciudadano más como tú y yo.

Puedo ir más allá y decir que cada desafío que ha existido en América precedió a la presidencia de Donald Trump: Los derechos humanos. Justicia racial. Desigualdades en el cuidado de la salud. Relaciones entre la policía y la comunidad. Libertad religiosa. Calentamiento global. Partidismo rabioso. Extremismo extranjero y nacional. Infraestructura en decadencia. Deuda de préstamos estudiantiles fugitivos. Pobreza rural agobiante. Drogadicción. Misoginia. Lo que sea. Bajo el presidente Obama, más gente fue deportada de los Estados Unidos que bajo Trump. Ferguson sucedió bajo la supervisión de Obama. La economía colapsó bajo Bush en 2008, y nuestros derechos civiles fueron destrozados por la Ley Patriota. El TLCAN fue impulsado por Clinton, no Trump. Y después de que deje el cargo en enero de 2021, estos problemas y sus legados permanecerán. Incluso COVID, que atacó mientras Trump estaba al timón, no habría sido tan devastador si no hubiera habido un anti intelectualismo tan firme y una desconfianza en la ciencia incrustada en la mente americana. Estas son fuerzas que han existido en este país durante mucho tiempo. Trump simplemente vio su oportunidad y la aprovechó.

Tal como yo lo veo, de ahora en adelante sólo somos nosotros. Tú y yo, mi compatriota. Estamos juntos en esto, nos guste o no. No hay ningún superhombre en quien confiar o que nos quite los problemas con un aluvión de falsas promesas y tweets. Pero eso significa que no hay más chivo expiatorio para culpar de nuestros problemas. Para aquellos que han sufrido el Síndrome de Trastorno Trump, su repentino fallecimiento vendrá como un duro despertar. Porque nada ha impedido a la gente, tanto de la derecha como de la izquierda, hacer las cosas más que usar a Trump como excusa para no hacer nada más que quejarse.

Como dije, los problemas siempre han sido los mismos. Pero ahora tenemos que aceptar la responsabilidad total por ellos: el clima, las relaciones raciales, la seguridad nacional, la cohesión social y esta pandemia. Ahora es el momento de ir a lo básico para resolver nuestros propios problemas. No más escapes de la libertad. No más dejarla en manos de la serpiente. No más culpar a Trump o buscar que Trump culpe a otros. Todos somos culpables ahora. Lo bueno es que también estamos en posición de ser dignos de elogio. Pero sólo si estamos listos para asumir el reto de la responsabilidad total…por nuestras propias vidas y por el futuro de nuestra nación.