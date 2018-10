RHA Board Chair George Moses Charged with Lying to FBI

By Staff –

George H. Moses, chairman of the board of the Rochester Housing Authority has been charged with a crime—lying to the FBI.

The complaint was laid out by FBI agent Gary Loeffert and U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. in a press conference Tuesday afternoon, and alleges that Moses lied to the FBI multiple times in an investigation involving funds passed to an organization owned by Rochester City Councilmember Adam McFadden.

Click HERE to read the full story from our sister site, Minority Reporter

