RHBA Elects Grace Tillinghast As New Chairwoman

By Staff –

The Rochester Hispanic Business Association, has elected Grace Tillinghast as its new chairwoman, effective Jan. 1.

Tillinghast has been elected to a two-year term in the role.

“I am honored to have the trust of the Rochester Hispanic Business Association membership to lead the organization for the next two years,” she stated. “I will be looking to involve all members to fulfill our mission of promoting the economic growth and development of Hispanic-owned businesses and Hispanic professionals.”

Tillinghast is co-owner of The Battery, a baseball and softball training facility in Gates, and she will succeed Vilma Burgos Torres as chairwoman.

A native of Argentina, she is a former college professor and Eastman Kodak executive. Tillinghast is also presently vice chair of the board of trustees at Monroe Community College; a member of the board of the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center; a board member of the Rochester Police Department’s Do the Right Thing program and chair of the scholarship committee; and chair of the selection committee of the Hispanic Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Tillinghast has also previously been recognized as Hispanic Business Person of the Year, a Latina of Positive Influence and, a New York State Woman of Distinction.

Founded in 1989, the Rochester Hispanic Business Association has increased the visibility of Hispanic professionals and business owners by providing a forum to network and interact.

RHBA’s goal is to enhance the economic, educational, and political development of the Hispanic community in Rochester and throughout the United States, officials said.

Visit www.RochesterHBA.org for additional information regarding RHBA.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.