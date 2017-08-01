RHBA Names Eugenio Marlin 2017 Hispanic Business Person of the Year

By Staff –

The Rochester Hispanic Business Association (RHBA), a Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce affiliate, has named Eugenio Marlin as its 2017 Hispanic Business Person of the Year.

Marlin currently serves as president and CEO of Ibero-American Development Corp., an entity which specializes in developing affordable housing and other structures for community use.

“I am honored to be named Hispanic Business Person of the Year, acknowledging that this distinction equally belongs to those who in the past and in the present have collaborated in the work that we do,” Marlin stated.

He also previously served as vice president for development and communications at Ibero, and operated Marlin Communications Group as a sole proprietor, in addition to writing and editing several Spanish language publications.

Marlin is the first Dominican to be honored as RHBA’s Hispanic Business Person of the Year, and prior honorees can trace their roots to Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Cuba, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Spain.

“Whatever he does, Eugenio is tireless, and a great role model for the younger generation,” RHBA chairwoman Vilma Burgos Torres stated.

The organization will honor Marlin as the 28th annual Hispanic Business Person of the Year at a gala luncheon Sept. 26 at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Visit www.RochesterHBA.org, or contact Michele Hefferon, at Michele.Hefferon@GreaterRochesterChamber.com, or (585) 256-4614, for additional information regarding the event.

