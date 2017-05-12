RMAPI, Catholic Family Center to Provide Update at Town Hall Meeting

By Staff –

The Rochester Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI), city of Rochester, Action for a Better Community, Catholic Family Center and The Community Place of Greater Rochester will host a community town hall to provide an update on the first RMAPI solutions being delivered in the Beechwood, EMMA, Marketview Heights, and CONEA neighborhoods on May 17.

The groups will also be seeking community input regarding the city’s new anti-poverty initiatives.

