Saturday 13 May 2017
Foster self-awareness, build community and empower the Latino community.

RMAPI, Catholic Family Center to Provide Update at Town Hall Meeting

May 12, 2017Featured News, Local NewsComments Off

By Staff –

 

RMAPI logoThe Rochester Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI), city of Rochester, Action for a Better Community, Catholic Family Center and The Community Place of Greater Rochester will host a community town hall to provide an update on the first RMAPI solutions being delivered in the Beechwood, EMMA, Marketview Heights, and CONEA neighborhoods on May 17.

The groups will also be seeking community input regarding the city’s new anti-poverty initiatives.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

