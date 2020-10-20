Rochester cuenta con una nueva Plaza Internacional, La Marketa, con sabor latino

Por Marisol Galarza-Ruiz

Marisol.galarza@rochesterlavoz.com

(English version below.)

El 8 de octubre se inauguró oficialmente la Plaza Internacional, La Marketa, ubicada en el 828 de la Clinton Norte. El evento contó con la participación de la alcaldesa Lovely Warren, funcionarios públicos, líderes comunitarios y vecinos del área.

La ceremonia comenzó con la bendición del terreno y el agradecimiento por los regalos recibidos de la naturaleza. Peter Jemison, miembro del Clan de las garzas de la nación Seneca y director del centro histórico estatal de Ganondagan fue quien estuvo a cargo de hacer esta bendición nativa-americana.

La creación de la Plaza Internacional, La Marketa ha sido un proyecto que llevaba más de treinta años en la planificación. Esta visión contó con el apoyo de varias agencias comunitarias y con individuos residentes del área. La Plaza Internacional, La Marketa es una plaza de temática hispana, donde busca dar espacio a espectáculos artísticos latinos y culturales y un lugar de reunión comunitaria. Al igual cuenta con vendedores locales de productos y comidas hispanas.

Durante la inauguración, también se homenajearon a tres líderes de la comunidad, que tuvieron mucho que ver con este proyecto: Gladys Santiago, el fallecido Padre Laurence Tracy y Eugenio Marlin.

El primer acto artístico fue la participación de Borinquen Dance Theatre, un grupo de bailes tradicionales latinos.

El 11 de octubre la Plaza tomó vida al celebrarse el primer domingo de “los domingos en la Plaza Internacional”. Las próximas fechas son el 18 de octubre, 25 de octubre y el 1ro de noviembre. Durante el horario de 1:00-4:00 pm, las personas pueden visitar la Plaza para comprar productos locales. Luego la Plaza cerrará por la temporada y volverá a abrir en la primavera.

Los vendedores que se encuentran en la Plaza Internacional, la Marketa son: Borinquen Bakery, New Generations Meat, los cuales van a permanecer abiertos todo el año, la librería Hippocampo, Ice Dreams, Wilson produce y Gwen’s divine designs. Además cuenta con camiones y carritos de comida que venden empanadillas, comida mexicana, salchichas y más.

Miriam “Mayo” Cortés, lleva 57 años viviendo en el área de la Clinton nos comentó cómo era esta área de la ciudad antes. “Todo esto era un área de tiendas de ropa, joyerías, panaderías y más. Había mucha actividad comercial, pero con el tiempo todo cambió. Muchos de los dueños de los negocios se fueron y abandonaron las casas. Eso cambió el barrio”. En cuanto a la nueva Plaza nos dice: “Me encanta, trae un buen ambiente, una mejor calidad de vida y conveniencia para comprar”.

Gwendolyn Darrisaw, residente del vecindario y dueña de Gwen Divine Designs, uno de los puestos de venta, expresó: “Estoy feliz de que se haya realizado. El barrio está creciendo y se está poniendo mejor, necesitaba un impulso y una imagen positiva. Simplemente estoy feliz”.



Otros residentes que compartieron con LaVoz fueron Minerva Pagán y Joseph Becker.

Minerva, quien lleva seis años viviendo en St. Michaels Senior apartments, nos dijo: “Está bien bonito, camino hasta la Plaza, está muy cerca. Para mí es solo cruzar la calle”.

Joseph Becker recuerda la casa de su abuela que estaba en una de las esquinas en frente de lo que hoy es la Plaza. “Yo nací y me crié aquí al igual que mis padres. Recuerdo estar sentado en el balcón de la casa de mi abuela y ver todo el movimiento de gente y todas las tiendas que había alrededor del área. Tantos negocios y tantas cosas ocurrían cada día”.

Entre los presentes también se encontraba un grupo de estudiantes de la Universidad de Rochester. Bryce Yahna, una estudiante de 5to año de Ciencias Cognoscitivas y del Cerebro, junto con Katherine Serna, estudiante de 3er año de Danza y Sally Hill, estudiante de 1er año de Ciencias Políticas estaban realizando un proyecto social para una clase de arte y activismo. Tenían pancartas y estaban hablando con las personas y estimulándolos a votar.

El ambiente seguía de fiesta y nos encontramos con Angie Pérez, Josephine Vásquez y Víctor Ortiz. Ellos pertenecen a un grupo motorizado llamado “Shades of America Riders”. Su símbolo es el ave Thunderbird de los nativo-americanos que significa protector del mundo. Angie comenta: “Somos los guardianes de la avenida Clinton”.

Ya a nuestra salida vimos a Miguel Meléndez, uno de los tantos que trabajó arduamente para la construcción de esta Plaza y que continúa trabajando para la revitalización del área con proyectos como El Camino y otros. “Se siente increíble, tantas personas han venido a visitar la Plaza y la respuesta de la comunidad ha sido maravillosa. Crecí no muy lejos de aquí, aquí vivo, trabajo, juego, practico mi religión, todo en el mismo barrio.”

Rochester has a new International Plaza, La Marketa, with a Latino flavor

On October 8, the International Plaza, La Marketa, located at 828 Clinton North, was officially inaugurated. The event was attended by Mayor Lovely Warren, public officials, community leaders and area residents.

The ceremony began with the blessing of the land and the appreciation for the gifts given by nature. Peter Jemison, a member of the Heron’s Clan of the of the Seneca Nation and Historic site manager of Ganondagan State Historic site was in charge of doing this Native American blessing.

The creation of the International Plaza, La Marketa was a project that had been in the planning for more than thirty years. This vision was supported by several community agencies and individuals residing in the area. The International Plaza, La Marketa is a Hispanic-themed plaza, where it seeks to provide a space for Latino artistic and cultural performances, and a community gathering place. It also has local vendors of Hispanic products and foods.

During the inauguration, three community leaders who vigorously worked in this project were also honored: Gladys Santiago, the late Father Laurence Tracy, and Eugenio Marlin.

The first artistic act was performed by Borinquen Dance Theatre, a traditional Latino dance group.

On October 11, the Plaza came to life when it was celebrated the first Sunday of “Sundays at the International Plaza”. The next dates are October 18, October 25 and November 1. During the hours of 1:00-4:00 pm, people can visit the Plaza to buy local products. The Plaza will then close for the season and reopen in the spring.

The vendors that are located at the International Plaza, the Marketa are: Borinquen Bakery, New Generations Meat, which will be open year-round, Hippocampo Bookstore, Ice Dreams, Wilson produces and Gwen’s Divine Designs. It also has food trucks and food carts that sell empanadillas, Mexican food, sausages, hot dogs and more.

Miriam “Mayo” Cortés, who has lived in the Clinton area for 57 years, told us what this area of the city used to be like. “This was an area of clothing stores, jewelry stores, bakeries and more. There was a lot of commercial activity, but over time everything changed. Many of the business owners left and abandoned their homes. That changed the neighborhood. And about the new Plaza, she says, “I love it, it brings a good atmosphere, a better quality of life and is convenience for shopping.”

Gwendolyn Darrisaw, a neighborhood resident and owner of Gwen Divine Designs, one of the vendors, said, “I’m glad it happened. The neighborhood is becoming bigger and better, it needed a boost and a positive image. I’m just happy.”

Other residents who shared with LaVoz were Minerva Pagan and Joseph Becker.

Minerva, who has been living in St. Michaels Senior apartments for six years, told us, “It’s nice, I walk to the Plaza, it’s very close. For me it is just across the street.

Joseph Becker remembers his grandmother’s house that was on one of the corners in front of where is now the Plaza. “I was born and raised here just like my parents. I remember sitting at my grandmother’s porch and seeing all the movement of people and all the stores around the area. So many businesses and so many things were happening every day.”

Among those present was also a group of students from the University of Rochester. Bryce Yahna, a 5th year cognitive and brain science student, along with Katherine Serna, 3rd year dance student and Sally Hill, 1st year political science student were doing a social project for an art and activism class. They had signs and were talking to people and encouraging them to vote.

The atmosphere was festive and we ran into Angie Perez, Josephine Vasquez and Victor Ortiz. They belong to a motorized group called “Shades of America Riders”. Their symbol is the Native American Thunderbird, which means “protector of the world”. Angie says, “We are the guardians of Clinton Avenue.”

On our way out we met Miguel Melendez, one of the many who worked vigorously for the construction of this Plaza and who continues to work for the revitalization of the neighborhood with projects like El Camino and others. “It feels amazing, so many people have come to visit the Plaza and the response from the community has been wonderful. I grew up not far from here. Here I live, work, play, worship, everything in the same neighborhood.”