Rochester Hispanic Seventh Day Adventist Church Joins Foodlink’s Summer Meals Program

Rochester Hispanic Seventh Day Adventist Church has joined Foodlink’s Summer Meals Partnership as a location that will offer free summer meals to kids ages 18 and under throughout the summer months.

The church will offer free summer meals Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 5 through Aug. 3, at 47 Oakman St.

“We have a full pantry for adults and families also in our church, but this one specifically focuses on the children,” First Elder Hector Detres stated.

Foodlink’s Summer Meals program will offer kids and teens, ages 18 and under, free meals at recreation centers, churches, schools, and other neighborhood programs during the summer.

Visit http://www.summermealsroc.org/ to view additional locations that will be participating in the program.

