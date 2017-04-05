Rochester Honored for Work to Eliminate Early Literacy Barriers

By Staff –

The national Campaign for Grade-Level Reading has honored Rochester’s work in eliminating barriers faced by children from low-income families on the path to becoming proficient readers.

GLR recognized Rochester as a 2016 “Pacesetter” for reporting population-level, measurable progress in school attendance for children from low-income families.

Over a two-year period, the city reduced the percentage of chronically absent K through 3 students from 37 percent to 28 percent.

In addition, ROC the Future, a coalition of over 50 local groups and educational institutions aligned to coordinate strategies for learning and school readiness, collaborated with the Rochester City School District in its effort to increase student attendance.

