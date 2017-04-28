Rochester Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative Launches Door-to-Door Push for Enrollment in New Programs

By Staff

The Rochester Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative will begin a door-to-door push to enroll city residents in its new Bridges to Success program, and its Family Independence Initiative, the first two public offerings from the group, on April 29.

Officials will target the homes of 7,500 families for ten weeks beginning this month, in the EMMA, Beechwood, Marketview Heights, and CONEA neighborhoods, in an effort to enroll 300 families in the programs for two-year pilot periods. The initiatives have been designed to help city residents overcome barriers to finding employment and attaining self-sufficiency, RMAPI said.

