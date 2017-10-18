Rochester YWCA Honors Ida Perez with 2017 Empowering Women Award

By Staff –

The YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County has recently honored Ida Perez, Ibero American Action League’s director of Children Services and Family Sustainability, with its 2017 Empowering Women Award.

Perez has worked with disadvantaged children and families in Rochester for almost 30 years, and the YWCA has presented her with the award in recognition of her commitment to improving the lives of the city’s women and children.

She has been a long-time advocate for the city’s Latino community, and she has also been instrumental in helping to improve Rochester’s N. Clinton Avenue area.

Perez recently received the award during the YWCA’s 2017 Empowering Women Luncheon, at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, on Sept. 27.

Visit http://iaal.org/about-ibero-2/president-ceo/ for additional information regarding the Ibero American Action League, as well as its leadership team.

