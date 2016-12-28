Rompopo Hondureño: Honduran Style “Eggnog”

By Suellen Pineda
Rompopo is the Honduran version of Eggnog. This traditional seasonal drink only uses the egg yolks (use the whites for your morning omelets) and it can be made with or without alcohol.
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Prep. Time: 25 minutes
Difficulty: easy
Yields: about 6-8
Ingredients
1-liter (34 fl. oz) whole milk (measure out ½ cup and reserve)
2 cans evaporated milk
1 Cinnamon stick
3 Tbsp. Cornstarch
5-6 cloves
½ tsp. Vanilla extract
6 egg yolks
1 cup granulated sugar (use calorie-free sweetener if desired)
1 Tbsp. unsalted/unsweetened peanut butter (optional)
Rum (optional)
Method
- Dissolve the cornstarch in reserved ½ cup of cold milk. Reserve
- In a medium saucepan, bring the rest of the milk, evaporated milk, cinnamon stick and cloves to a boil.
- As soon as it starts boiling, add the cornstarch and stir vigorously with a wooden spoon until milk thickens. Remove from heat, stir in vanilla and let cool.
- While milk is cooling, beat the egg yolks for about 4-5 minutes on high speed until they turn a pale yellow color.
- Add sugar and peanut butter if using. Continue beating until mixture is well combined.
- Once milk is at room temperature, pass it through a strainer or sieve to remove cloves and cinnamon stick.
- Return milk mixture to sauce pan, and stir in the egg mixture very slowly. Whisk vigorously and cook on medium heat for about 7-10 minutes.
- Remove from heat and let it cool.
- Once mixture has cooled down completely, add the rum if using.
- Garnish with ground nutmeg.
- Enjoy!
Prepara esta tradicional bebida navideña con tan solo unos cuantos ingredientes.
Ingredientes
1 litro de leche (separe ½ taza)
2 latas de leche evaporada
3 cucharadas de fécula de maíz (maizena)
1 raja de canela
5-6 clavos de olor
1 cucharadita de extracto de vainilla
6 yemas de huevo
1 taza de azúcar granulada (puede agregar si lo desea más dulce)
1 cucharadita de crema de cacahuate (opcional)
Ron al gusto (opcional)
Procedimiento
- Disolver la fécula de maiz en ½ taza de leche fria. Resevar.
- En una olla mediana, verter el resto de la leche regular, leche evaporada, canela y clavos de olor.
- Caliente la leche sobre fuego medio, moviendo constantemente con un cucharón de madera. Cuando este a punto de hervir, incorporar la fécula de maiz disuelta, seguir moviendo hasta que la leche haya espesado. Retire del fuego, añadir la vainilla y deje enfriar.
- Mientras la leche se enfria, batir las yemas de huevo hasta que cambien a un color amarillo pá
- Incorpore el azúcar y crema de cacahuate (si lo usa). Batir hasta obtener una mezcla bien homogénea.
- Una vez la leche este fria, colarla para retirar la canela y clavos de olor.
- Retornar a la olla sobre fuego medio, incorporar la mezcla de las yemas poco a poco, moviendo constantemente.
- Dejar enfriar.
- Añadir ron si lo desea.
- Decorar con canela o nuez mozcada molida.
- Disfruta!